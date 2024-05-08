Filmmakers Explain Why They Were Attracted to Hollywood's 'Con Queen'

In “Hollywood Con Queen,” director Chris Smith chronicles one of Hollywood's most daring scams, involving an impostor posing as top entertainment studio executives to defraud aspiring artists. Based on entertainment journalist Scott Johnson's original reporting and his book “Hollywood Con Queen: The Hunt for an Evil Genius,” the three-part Apple TV+ documentary series features first-hand accounts and insights from Johnson, the private investigator Nicole Kotsianas, the alleged scammer, Hargobind Tahilramani, and his victims.

In 2018, it was revealed that an impostor was posing as various well-known female Hollywood executives and their assistants in an attempt to lure victims to Indonesia with the promise of work. Tahilramani became something of a media sensation when it emerged that he had impersonated women such as former Sony executive Amy Pascal, Marvel Studios executive vice president Victoria Alonso, and Kathleen Kennedy of Lucasfilm, along with NBCUniversal Studio Group President and Chief Content Officer Donna Langley, in order to defraud unsuspecting people. workers in the film industry who thought they had their big chance. (Tahilramani was arrested in 2020.)

In the docuseries, Smith interviews a handful of Tahilramani's alleged victims, one of whom lost hundreds of thousands of dollars traveling around the world “on assignment” for Amy Pascal. It was understood that the victim would bill Pascal once the “research trip” was completed. Another victim of the series recounts how she was pursued by Doug Liman, whose Tahilramani also allegedly impersonated for a role in a film starring Tom Cruise. Posing as Liman, Tahilramani asked his victim to watch several films a day and write a character analysis of each film. The victim was also asked to hire a coach and audition for Donna Langley.

Tahilramani, who was also a food influencer in London, allegedly continued this scam for almost a decade.

Smith is no stranger to scammer docuseries. In 2022, Netflix released its documentary series “Bad Vegan,” which explored how a famous restaurateur went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being a “vegan fugitive.” And in 2019, the streamer debuted Smith's “Fyre” about the collapse of the Fyre music festival.

Variety spoke to Smith and Johnson, who served as executive producer of “Hollywood Con Queen,” to talk about why the show isn't your average con doc and if they ever felt cheated while speaking with Tahilramani.

Chris, what appealed to you about this story?

Black-smith: I wasn't trying to make a scam story. I was trying to go in different directions, but then I had a conversation with Scott and he explained to me why this story was different and that convinced me. This led us to take a multi-year journey around the world to try to make sense of it all.

Scott, what makes this story different from other scam stories?

Johnson: Some things. First and foremost, it always struck me that this one wasn't really about the money. There are so many downsides, and as a result, they're sort of simple and simplistic and there's really not much more to them. But from the start, this one didn't just seem to be about money, but all these other things. Manipulation, deception, psychological complexity, games and gamesmanship.

I felt horrible for the victims, but I was also a little surprised that some of them, who work in the industry, believed that Amy Pascal or Donna Langley would personally call them out of the blue and continue to call . Did this surprise you?

Black-smith: It is complicated. When I was an independent filmmaker, having done virtually nothing and living in the Midwest, I came home one day and received a voicemail from Michael Moore asking me to shoot his next feature film. I saw his film when I was in high school, and I felt like I had come out of nowhere… But the executives had assistants who also interacted with the victims. So it wasn't always the studio director who made the call. Often there were three-way calls with the studio manager, the assistant and the victim. As far as we could tell, the assistant and the studio director were the same person.

Johnson: I think it's tempting for a viewer to say, “Well, maybe this guy had a blind spot.” » Or: “That would never happen to me.” “But one of the things I explore in the book is how often and how many times this has happened to so many people. It's truly astonishing.

Why do you think the scammer primarily impersonated high-level female executives and not male executives?

Johnson: He had a lot of admiration for these women. To him, they were captains of industry. They were creative, influential, and powerful, and they were the masterminds behind many of the films he grew up with and admired and cherished in his youth.

It becomes clear while watching the series that the person behind the scam is a sociopath who wanted to be a star or at least part of Hollywood. Did you ever have any reservations about fulfilling his dream by making him the star of this series?

Black-smith: Considering the psychological trauma these victims felt, it seems their stories deserve to be told. It was also worth giving (Tahilramani) the opportunity to run again, which we did. The biggest thing about these stories, which I think are most of the scam and scam stories that happen, is that they're educational for people. This scam lasted almost 10 years and claimed hundreds of victims. If this information doesn't reach the public or if people aren't informed about these kinds of things, these kinds of disadvantages can be perpetuated. Collectively, while the counter stories have gotten a lot of attention, I think they serve a valuable function in that they help educate people so they might think twice if they run into an opportunity that may seem too good to be true. With everything going on with AI and technological advancements, this story seems almost quaint. It was for these reasons that it made sense for us to make this film.

Have you contacted leaders like Amy Pascal for an interview?

Black-smith: When I first talked to Scott about it, I remember thinking to myself before we discussed that if his goal was to interview all the impersonated people, I wasn't interested because they had nothing to see with fraud. They were only victims themselves. Their story was pretty clear to me. I was much more interested in the people who had gone to Indonesia and had these experiences that we learned about during the making of the series. That and the people committing the scam were the two things that interested me the most. I was happy when Scott and I talked that he seemed to share a similar point of view.

Do you think Hargobind Tahilramani was the only person involved in this elaborate scam?

Johnson: Based on everything we know, years of reporting and all our efforts to get to the bottom of it, it was essentially one person. There were people on the ground who participated in a limited capacity as drivers or otherwise. We never found any evidence of an organization.

You spoke to Tahilramani a lot throughout the documentary. He called you at all hours of the day. Did you ever feel like he was trying to scam you?

Black-smith: No, I don't feel like this person did things that weren't calculated. So I think it was decided to communicate with us, and I don't really know what the motivation behind that was, because there's no way of knowing. But to me, it's just another thing that's intriguing and interesting about the movie. My favorite documentaries are the ones that, once you get to the end, feel conclusive, but still require a lot of thought, discussion, and discussion. I definitely think this movie falls into that category.

Chris, in addition to “Hollywood Con Queen,” you also directed “Devo,” a documentary about the New Wave band of the same name. The film premiered at Sundance in January. Have you found a distributor?

Black-smith: No. It seems like everything is moving a little slower than it was a few years ago, but no, it hasn't found a home yet.

“Hollywood Con Queen” begins streaming on AppleTV+ on May 8.