Annual Eurovision Song Contest takes place in SwedenExBulletin

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

OK, now some very serious and important news: the annual Eurovision Song Contest begins tonight in Sweden. Every year, dozens of countries, some from well beyond Europe, submit their applications. And for all the camp and pathos of the songs, some of the biggest drama takes place offstage, where international politics are hard to ignore. Willem Marx reports.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Live from Rotterdam…

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Live from Liverpool…

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Live from Turin, Italy, it's the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

WILLEM MARX, BYLINE: For more than six decades, the Eurovision Song Contest has seen participants from countries across Europe sing to win. In Sweden, this year, 37 nations will participate, from Albania, a small Balkan state which is not yet a member of the European Union, to Australia, on the other side of the planet. The semi-finals begin this week, with 15 and 16 countries respectively, followed by the grand final on Saturday evening.

HANNAH WADDINGHAM: The country with the most total points will be the winner.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Who will sweep the board tonight? Let's find out.

MARX: Voting takes place as the songs are performed, with the participation of an expert jury and viewers at home, as well as fans around the world who can vote online. Songs must be original, less than 3 minutes in length, with live lead vocals. Last year's winner was Swedish singer Loreen – this is the second time she has won the award.

LOREEN: (singing) When the stars align, then I'll be there.

MARX: And so this year, as is tradition, the previous country to win will host Eurovision in the southern Swedish city of Malmö.

ABBA: (singing) Waterloo – I have been defeated, you have won the war.

MARX: This is the seventh time that Sweden has organized an event. Fifty years ago, a local group called ABBA won with a song that launched their fame. Up to 100,000 visitors will descend on the Malmö Arena over the coming days for what could be the world's biggest live music competition. Participants are often colorful and sometimes controversial. This year, Ireland is sending a self-proclaimed Ouija pop star called Bambi Thug, who is often dressed like a witch, while the Finnish representative, real name Teemu Keisteri, is called Windows95Man and tends to hatch from an egg giant before the start of his dance routine. .

Eurovision was founded to develop dialogue – and even the opportunity for fun – between Europe's devastated and distrustful nations after World War II. It's supposed to be apolitical, even if it's often difficult.

EDEN GOLAN: (singing) This hurricane, this hurricane.

MARX: Israeli candidate Eden Golan had to change the lyrics of her song “Hurricane”. Originally titled “October Rain,” the film at times appeared to focus on the Hamas attacks last fall, and organizers threatened to ban it. But the same organizers ignored calls to expel Israel because of the conflict in Gaza. Two years ago, however, Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to its exclusion from the competition. The Ukrainian candidate, “Stefania”, won the competition a few weeks later.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is Ukraine.

MARX: But beyond the bold trophy and cultural bragging rights for the candidates, there can also be local momentum for the host cities. Last year, the English city of Liverpool received an economic boost worth almost $70 million.

For NPR News, my name is Willem Marx.

