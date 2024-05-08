Hollywood prepares for its worst box office summer since 2000





This summer's movie season is on track to generate the weakest box office in decades – with experts predicting a drop of nearly $1 billion from last year's $4.1 billion due to the lack of blockbusters. The bleak $3 billion forecast is fueled by last year's Hollywood strikes that halted production, pushing back the release of new films. Disney won't release a Marvel movie until July – the first time the superhero franchise won't hit the big screen in May since 2009. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the summer movie season — which runs from the first weekend in May through Labor Day — routinely topped the $4 billion mark. Ryan Gosling (right) and Emily Blunt star in Universal Pictures' “The Fall Guy,” which hit theaters last weekend. P.A. Last year, the successes of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” helped generate $4.1 billion in the key period, generally accounting for 40% of the total annual revenue. However, the first major film released in May, Universal's “The Fall Guy,” had a disappointing opening weekend. The action film, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, grossed a whopping $28 million. The weak opening doesn't bode well for other non-Marvel films scheduled to premiere in the coming weeks, experts said. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told CNBC that this year's summer box office could generate $800 million less than last year. Even with the inevitable year-over-year decline in revenue, summer 2024 should be judged more by the quality and value of the movie-going experience than the amount of box office money in the drawer , said Dergarabedian. “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is set to hit theaters later this month. P.A. The last time ticket sales reached $3 billion during this season was in 2000, according to Comscore data. Other films in the works this month include Disney's “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” which opens Friday. Ryan Reynolds' children's comedy “IF” hits theaters on May 17, while “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” and “The Garfield Movie” are both scheduled for release on May 24. Marvel fans, meanwhile, will have to wait until the end of July before the release of “Deadpool and Wolverine”. Disney is reducing its Marvel films, but is banking on “The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”, which is due to hit theaters this Friday. P.A. The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is Marvel's first-ever R-rated film, which could hamper its box office. On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said it would release no more than three Marvel movies and up to two Disney+ shows each year as it focuses on quality following criticism that the company had produced too much mediocre superhero movies. Ryan Reynolds (left) and Cailey Fleming co-star in “IF,” set to premiere May 17. P.A. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who plans to release a fourth “Bad Boys” installment on June 7, agreed. People just want to be entertained, Bruckheimer said. It's really about making the good films that they want to see. The strike-related slowdown in Hollywood has pushed highly anticipated films such as “Mission: Impossible 8,” “Captain America: Brave New World” and “Thunderbolts” to next year.

