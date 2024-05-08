Circuit from Arshad Warsi to Shah Rukh Khan's Dr Jehangir Khan





Bollywood characters who deserve a spin-off: Bollywood has produced several hit films over the years, but only a few characters leave a lasting impression on the audience. Thanks to the brilliantly written character on paper or the actor's serious performances, the actor in supporting roles often manages to steal the show. These characters also make everyone curious about their journey. From Arshad Warsi's Circuit from 'Munna Bhai MBBS' to Shah Rukh Khan's Dr Jehangir from 'Dear Zindagi', take a look at some Bollywood characters who deserve their own spin-offs. 1. Deepika Padukone's Veronica from Cocktail Deepika Padukone proved herself to be a versatile actress after playing the role of Veronica in the film 'Cocktail'. Even though she was not the main character, her performance left a deep impression on the Indian audience and everyone fell in love with Veronica. It will be amazing to see if Veronica finds love again after being rejected by Gautam. 2. Arshad Warsi Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS Arshad Warsi made Circuit aka Sarkeshwar Sharma one of the most loved and memorable characters in Indian cinema. Circuit is Munna Bhai's best friend and henchman and the duo shares a deep bond like brothers. It will be amazing to know the origin story of Circuit, how he became good and joined hands with Munna Bhai. 3. Dr Jehangir by Shah Rukh Khan from Dear Zindagi In 'Dear Zindagi', Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a free-spirited psychologist Dr Jehangir Khan aka Jug who changes the perspective of the film's protagonist Kaira in life. The audience learns about the life of Kaira, played by Alia Bhatt, but very little is revealed about Dr Jehangir. It will be interesting to follow Jug's journey to becoming a famous psychologist and how he ends up in Goa. 4. Siddhant Chaturvedi's MC Sher from Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi made a smashing debut as rapper MC Sher in the film 'Gully Boy'. He plays the role of Ranveer Singh's mentor in the film and not much has been revealed about his background. MC Sher's character has the potential to create an incredible spin-off, where viewers will get to see his struggles and successes. Read also: Deepika Padukone makes fans nostalgic by sharing Piku's BTS; Missing Irrfan Khan 5. Kangana Ranaut's Datto from Tanu marries Manu returns Kangana Ranaut gave the best performance in 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' as she brilliantly played completely different dual roles. She was seen as Tanu, who is beautiful and free-spirited, and Datto, who is an athlete from Haryana. Kangana impressed the audience with her brilliant Haryanvi accent and also made everyone fall in love with Datto's simplicity. It will be interesting to see Datto's life after she refused to marry Manoj despite being in love with him. Datto can be expected to become a successful athlete at the national level.

