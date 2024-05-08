Q&A: Developer David Simon Isn't Naive, But He's All About Hollywood

David Simon is so optimistic about Hollywood that he is building a new movie studio there and renovating another that dates from the silent film era.

It's the largest of ten projects the real estate developer has underway in Hollywood at a time when many other Los Angeles builders have suspended work in the face of high interest rates and construction costs making it more difficult profitable construction.

Simon is banking on the enduring strength of the entertainment industry even as it undergoes structural changes in the streaming era and the enduring appeal of Hollywood as a location for filming movies and TV shows. television.

Through his company Bardas Investment Group, Simon recently broke ground on Echelon Studios, a $450 million complex on Santa Monica Boulevard west of the 101 Freeway on a site formerly occupied by a Sears store. It will include five soundstages and support facilities, including offices and space to store trucks, production equipment and cast trailers.

Simon recently broke ground on the $450 million Echelon Studios complex, shown in a rendering, on Santa Monica Boulevard on the site of a former Sears store. (Bob Hale/Rios)

Less than a mile away, on Romaine Street, Simon is preparing to launch a $600 million renovation and expansion of Echelon at Television Center, which formerly housed the Technicolors film manufacturing lab and Metro Pictures Corp. ., which became part of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in the 1920s. Stars of Metros included Rudolph Valentino, Lillian Gish, Ramon Novarro and Buster Keaton.

Before founding his own company in 2018, he oversaw two large-scale Hollywood projects for Kilroy Realty: the $420 million office, residential and retail redevelopment of the former CBS headquarters in Hollywood, now known as name of Colombia Square and the $450 million office and residential redevelopment of the former Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences headquarters site, now known as On the vine.

The Times sat down with Simon to discuss his Hollywood plans, as well as his predictions for the future of the neighborhood and the local entertainment industry. The interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

The historic Art Deco Echelon Television Center studio complex in Hollywood, which will undergo a $600 million renovation. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

You chose a long time ago to focus your efforts on Hollywood. What made you think it had a leg up on other real estate markets?

David Simon: I always knew Hollywood was the biggest brand in the world. Everyone knows what Hollywood is, movies, TV, celebrities and it's just a great brand to have while you're growing. It was surprising that there wasn't much institutional investment for many years. What really motivated me was the CNN building.

What happened to this building? Larry King broadcast his shows there.

We had the opportunity to purchase the building in the early 2000s when I was at Broadreach Capital Partners and we did not want to lose its premier tenant, CNN. They had a deal on the table to move to the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

I remember asking the question: If we bought the building, would you be interested in staying if we built you a new studio?} And the answer was: yes, and we entered into a 20 year lease with them. That really told me that there's a market in Hollywood and there's really no attention from an institutional ownership mindset, no investment coming in, because there's haven't had any new studios or soundstages built in decades.

You continued working for other developers until six years ago, when you started your own company.. What made you think it was time to take the plunge?

We said: This industry is really growing. There seems to be a strong demand for content, streamers are multiplying and production is important. We believed there was a need to create new and inspiring environments in the entertainment capital of the world for media and content creators.

What is your company currently doing?

We have approximately 1.6 million square feet in development. All rights are in place except for the Television Center, which is still being approved by the city. It's about creating a portfolio of assets that caters to this entertainment user base. Between our two studios, we have around ten sound stages and a good critical mass.

Many other developers are staying on the sidelines waiting for conditions to improve. Why are you moving forward?

My partners at Bain Capital Real Estate and I are not naive to the current state of the world, interest rates, cost of debt, construction costs and everything else that is happening in the world. But we think our locations are excellent. These are infill locations in the heart of Hollywood.

The demand for media and content experiences ups and downs, like any growing industry. There will be consolidations and things like that, but ultimately that demand will continue to be there. And for that demand to exist, quality products, what I call manufacturing facilities, must be in place and must be state-of-the-art.

Would this slow the trend of film and television production leaving Los Angeles for other cities?

With artificial intelligence, LED screens and other technologies [filmmakers] can create scenes within a soundstage that feel like they're in New York or Paris, but are actually in Los Angeles. The more content that can be created locally, the better for the talent.