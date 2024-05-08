Bollywood legends Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam to perform at Hard Rock Live during ICC T20 World Cup 2024

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Celebration Concert: Bollywood Legends Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam Live at Hard Rock, Hollywood, FL – Get Your Tickets Now! Iconic Bollywood Playback singer set to perform at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 event in Florida Famous Bollywood singer Sadhana Sargam performs live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, presented by Kash Patel Productions, ICC and CWI.

This event is not just a concert; it is a historic celebration of cricket and music, symbolizing our journey and growth in the entertainment industry right here in our backyard. — Kash Patel, founder of Kash Patel Productions

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — As the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 grips Florida, Kash Patel Productions is delighted to announce a unique concert that will resonate with all cricket and music fans. Join us for an unforgettable evening with legendary Bollywood singers Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam at Hard Rock Live, located at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on June 16 at 7 p.m. This major musical event celebrates historic cricket matches on American soil, including the culmination of the US ICC World Cup matches in Florida.

Tickets for this extraordinary event are available now. The concert, featuring two of the most iconic voices in Indian cinema, is a must-see for anyone wanting to experience the best Bollywood music live in Florida.

Kumar Sanu will enchant audiences with his timeless hits from hit films like 'Aashiqui', 'Saajan' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. Sanu's contributions to Bollywood music have earned him five consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Male Singer. Alongside him is Sadhana Sargam, whose melodious voice has graced classics such as “Pehla Nasha” and “Saat Samundar Paar”. Sargams' performances continue to captivate fans in multiple Indian languages, making her a beloved figure in the music industry.

“Welcoming Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam to Hard Rock Live has special significance for us,” says Kash Patel, founder of Kash Patel Productions. “Kumar Sanu headlined the first major concert we held when we launched Kash Patel Productions in South Florida in 2016. The event is not just a concert; it is a historic celebration of cricket and music, symbolizing our journey and growth in the entertainment industry right here in our backyard.

Jason Shaw, CEO of The Round Table Group and partner of Kash Patel, expresses his excitement, saying that bringing this caliber of talent to Hard Rock Live not only highlights our commitment to quality entertainment, but establishes also a new standard for live music events in the South. Florida. As we celebrate the ICC T20 World Cup's first venture on American soil, this concert promises to be a beacon of cultural synergy, blending the infectious energy of cricket with the timeless appeal of Bollywood music.

Event details:

Date: June 16, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: available now on MyHRL.com

For more information and tickets, please visit KashPatelProductions.com.

About Kash Patel Productions:

Founded in 2016 and led by Kash Patel, Kash Patel Productions (KPP) has revolutionized the cultural concert industry in the United States. With a remarkable track record of back-to-back sold-out events, KPP has featured some of the biggest names in the music industry including AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam , Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, Aastha Gill, Sonu Nigam, Jonita Gandhi, Russell Peters, Vir Das and Sid Sriram.

This unprecedented achievement has earned Kash Patel Productions widespread acclaim internationally and throughout the United States, as it continues to produce exceptional cultural events that redefine the concert experience. To stay up to date with the latest news and events from Kash Patel Productions, please visit KashPatelProductions.com, where you can follow their incredible journey in the cultural events community.

About Hard Rock Live

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is South Florida's premier entertainment venue. An investment of more than $125 million, the 7,000-capacity indoor venue features shell-style seating, providing guests with an intimate experience. Hard Rock Live ranked #5 worldwide in 2022 gross revenue for Pollstar Magazine and Billboard in their respective categories. Designed by Scno Plus, the 225,000 square foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art in-house sound and lighting, large HD viewing screens and mobile stage technology. With its advanced capabilities, Hard Rock Live can support some of the entertainment industry's most prominent artists, nationally and internationally televised award shows, sporting events and much more. A-list artists set to perform at Hard Rock Live include the Rolling Stones, Metallica, Guns N Roses, Maroon 5, Billy Joel and Dave Chappelle, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/entertainment/hard-rock-live.

About Kumar Sanu

Kumar Sanu, born Kedarnath Bhattacharya, is a famous Indian singer best known for his contribution to Bollywood soundtracks in the 1990s. Renowned for his deep, resonant voice and talent for evoking emotion, Sanu is a staple of the Indian music industry, delivering some of the most memorable songs of the era. His rise to fame began with his work in the film “Aashiqui” (1990), which set new music sales records in India. During his illustrious career, Kumar Sanu won numerous awards, including five consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Male Vocalist from 1991 to 1995, a record that still stands today. He holds the Guinness World Record for recording the most songs in a single day: 28 songs in 1993. Sanu's discography covers a vast range of hits like “Tujhe Dekha To”, “Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai” and “Chura Ke Dil Mera,” songs that continue to resonate with audiences across the globe.

About Sadhana Sargam

Sadhana Sargam is an acclaimed Indian singer known for her versatility and extensive work in several Indian languages. With a career spanning over three decades, Sadhana has recorded thousands of songs, embracing diverse musical styles and genres. She made her debut as a singer in the film 'Rustom', but her breakthrough came with the hit song 'Saat Samundar Paar' from the film 'Vishwatma'. Over the years, Sadhana has become one of the most influential voices in Bollywood, producing hits like 'Pehla Nasha' and 'Chupke Se Lag Ja Gale'. His talent has earned him many awards, including a National Film Award for his song “Pattu Solli” from the Tamil film “Azhagi”. Sadhana's contributions extend beyond film music; She is also celebrated for her performances in bhajans and other devotional music, making her a beloved figure in the Indian music industry.

