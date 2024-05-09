Trilogy in Rose produces very funny and subtly meaningful theater





The Sault Theater Workshop presents 3 short plays focusing on women of the past, present and future. Article content The Pink Trilogy flourishes at the Studio Théâtre. Advertisement 2 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Article content Three short plays focusing on women of the past, present and future are presented this week by the Sault Theater Workshop, a departure from the usual format of a full production. A question-and-answer session follows each performance except the Sunday matinee. Article content The format proves simple and breezy for the seven performers who transform into more than one character in the diverse trio of pieces. The sets and props are minimal, with cubic formations evoking the settings beautifully and effectively, highlighting the characters and their communication with each other. The short plays are written and directed by Renée Baillargeon who leads the discussion after the play. Each work features a female perspective and is written with intention and relevance. Advertisement 3 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Sault audiences are treated to the first performance of a new work written by the playwright after moving to this community in 2022 and it's a play that surprises you and hits you in the gut. Road Trip is a dark comedy set three years in the future and addresses concerns about the direction our healthcare system is heading. Four excited elderly women from a local retirement home are on a bus on their way to a relaxing day at the Spectacular Spa. On the way with their brilliant bus driver, we learn about the woman's past achievements, her joys, her sorrows and her hopes for the future. They are funny, intelligent, engaging women who have so much to offer. Sonja Masotti is great as the sex-seeking Heather; Carol McLean is confused and agitated as Lisa; Christine Mair attempts to take charge as Rebecca; Amanda Hicks Moss is the people-pleaser Amy; and Steve Boniferro is Jay, a friendly but professional bus driver. Advertisement 4 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content This play keeps us captivated and charmed by the women throughout and their interactions are believable and delightful. Chicken Pot Pie opens the show and serves a serving of gotcha. At a meeting of the Echo Bay Christian Women's League in 1948, members decided what to do with the profits from a recent bazaar. The meeting is interrupted by a sleazy and crafty restaurant owner who aims to get something across to the women. The Book Club Thief is an interesting look at three women getting together to drink wine and chat at their book club meeting. As the disgruntled wives complain and bemoan their husbands' weaknesses, they come to suspect that one of them has run off with a new divorcee, Taryn. Krystle Cuthbertson is a confident Laura, recovering from a miscarriage; Amanda Hicks Moss is in verbal battle mode over her husband's recent behavior; and Wendylynn Corrigan is troubled and frantic as a busy mother of twins. This piece keeps us intrigued and listening for clues about the outcome. Trilogy in Rose offers very funny but subtly meaningful theater from an insightful and focused playwright director. Baillargeon wrote several full-length plays and numerous one-act and 10-minute works that highlight the female point of view and condition. She has taught at Sheridan College, Brock University and Niagara University. The play runs May 8-11 at 8 p.m. and May 12 at 2 p.m. Performances take place at the Studio Theater on Pittsburgh Avenue. Tickets are available at the Community Theater box office at Station Mall or by calling 705-946-4081. Article content Share this article on your social network

