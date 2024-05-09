Disabled British Columbia actor awarded $55,000 in discrimination case





The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal awarded more than $55,000 to a neurodigestive actor, who was diagnosed with sensory and learning disorders, after finding that a Kelowna theater company had evidence of discrimination against him because of his disabilities. The court issued a decision in the case on May 2, formalizing a financial settlement agreement between actor Maurice Kimball and the Kelowna Actors Studio. Under the terms of the agreement, the theater will pay the actor $35,000 for violating his dignity, feelings and self-esteem; $18,998 for expenses incurred as a result of the discriminatory behavior; and $1,200 for lost wages, plus interest. Kimball's mother filed the complaint in court on December 15, 2017, when the actor was 14 years old. Earlier that year, the theater company hired Kimball to play the lead role in its production of Billy Elliot: The Musicala role he had played elsewhere twice before, according to the court decision. Kimball attended her first rehearsal for the role in June of that year. But less than three weeks later, his mother received an email from the theater announcing the actor's dismissal. Although the company's reasons for firing the actor were not outlined in the court's decision, tribunal member Andrew Robb wrote that the theater “acknowledges that it failed to fulfill its legal duty to “accommodate Mr. Kimball's disabilities to the point of causing him undue hardship before terminating his contract.” job.” The court did not hold a hearing on the case because the actor and the studio reached a settlement agreement privately. However, both parties asked the court to enter the facts and remedies of the case into a formal consent order. In this context, both parties agreed that Kimball is an “experienced and accomplished musical theater and dance performer.” They acknowledged that Kimball had been diagnosed with “certain disabilities considered neurodivergent disorders, including sensory processing disorders, central auditory processing disorders,” as well as learning disabilities related to mathematics, reading and writing. The court says the discrimination had a significant impact on the actor's mental health, affecting his future career plans, his education and his desire to continue acting. As part of the consent order, the theater company agreed to pay the actor $55,198 in damages and to avoid discrimination in similar circumstances in the future. The court also ordered the Kelowna Actors Studio to implement workplace awareness training and education and adopt an employment equity program to accommodate people with learning disabilities and sensory in its classes and productions.

