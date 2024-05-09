West Hollywood recognizes Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May

The city of West Hollywood celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May. The city hosts WeHo Reads: Asian Pacific Diaspora Talk Story on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. in the West Hollywood Library Community Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

The West Hollywood City Council also presented the American Born Chinese Foundation (ABC Foundation) with a proclamation to provide free educational resources to American-born Chinese children and their families. ABC Foundation Founder and CEO Bonnie Yi Hyde was joined by Commissioner of Public Facilities, West Hollywood Recreation and Infrastructure Deepa Krishna and Commissioner of Business Licensing. Danny Hang for a group photo with the Town Hall.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month was celebrated in the United States in 1978. It was transformed into a month-long event in 1992. The month of May was chosen to commemorate the first Japanese immigration to the United States, May 19, 1843. To mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869, carried out by a majority of Chinese immigrant workers.

“During the month of May, the City of West Hollywood joins the nation in celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and honors generations of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who have enriched our history and are an integral part of our community. said Mayor John Erickson. “The goal of the American Born Chinese Foundation is to shape a positive identity for children of Chinese descent in the United States by championing the values ​​of inclusion, diversity, bilingual education, cultural preservation, and creating a representation of Asian children in books. »

WeHo Reads: The history of the Asia-Pacific diaspora debate is free; RSVPs are requested at www.weho.org/wehoreads.

Attendees will hear from a panel of poets and writers during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month as they share their stories, connect across the diaspora, and discuss what it means to be a creative. Musical guest Jett Kwong opens this event to celebrate the panel of award-winning authors from Pacific America and Asia, moderated by West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Jen Cheng.

Participants in the Asia-Pacific Diaspora Stories panel include:

Ryka Aoki is a poet, composer, teacher and novelist. Her latest novel, Light From Uncommon Stars, received the 2022 Alex and Otherwise Awards and was a finalist for the 2022 Hugo, Locus, and Ignyte Awards. She is the 2023 recipient of the Lambda Literarys Jim Duggins Award for Outstanding Mid-Range LGTBQ Novelist. career. Ryka was honored by the California State Senate for her extraordinary commitment to the visibility and well-being of transgender people. She holds an MFA in creative writing from Cornell University and is a professor of English at Santa Monica College.

Jen Cheng is the current Poet Laureate of West Hollywood City, the author of Braided Spaces, and a multidisciplinary storyteller who amplifies underrepresented voices. Jen is the founder of Palabras Literary Salon, which celebrates BIPOC poets and writers, and a member of the California Arts Council in 2023. Jen blends East-West cultural influences into a new form, Feng Shui poetry. With stories aimed at tweens, detective mystery fans, and queer romance, Jen is a cross-pollinator and community curator.

Curtis Chin is co-founder of the Asian American Writers Workshop in New York and served as the nonprofit organization's first executive director. He later wrote for network and cable television before moving to social justice documentaries. Chin has screened his films in over 600 theaters in sixteen countries. He has written for CNN, Bon Appetit, the Detroit Free Press and the Emancipator/Boston Globe. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Chin has received awards from ABC/Disney Television, the New York Foundation for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and more. His memoir, Everything I Learned I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant, was published in 2023. His essay in Bon Appetit was just shortlisted for Best Food Writing in America 2023 and he just produced a episode of the Americas Test Kitchens podcast, Proof.

Jasmin Iolani Hakes was born and raised in Hilo, Hawaii. She has received support from Writing x Writers, Community of Writers, Hedgebrook, VCCA and Storyknife. His essays have appeared in the Los Angeles Times and the Sacramento Bee. She is the author of Hula, named a must-read book by Oprah Daily, Elle, Harpers Bazaar and others.

Angela Pearedondo was born in Iloilo City, Philippines, and is a queer Filipina, writer, and interdisciplinary educator. They are the authors of Nature Felt But Never Apprehended, All Things Lose Thousands of Times (winner of the Hillary Gravendyk Regional Book Prize), and Maroon. Their work has appeared in The Academy of American Poets, Pleiades, Michigan Quarterly Review, Southern Humanities Review, and elsewhere. They have received scholarships and awards from Hedgebrook, Kundiman, Macondo, Tin House, the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, among others. They are an assistant professor of creative writing at California State University San Bernardino. Pearedondo currently lives in Los Angeles with her partner and many cramped plants.

Fariha Risn is a multidisciplinary artist based in Los Angeles. As a queer Bangladeshi Muslim, her work has paved the way for a refreshing and renewed conversation about wellness, contemporary Islam, degrowth, and queer identities. She is the author of the books Like a Bird, How to Cure a Ghost, Who is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who it Leaves Behind, as well as her latest collection of poetry, Survival Takes a Wild Imagination.

All WeHo Reads events are free. For more information about these events and to RSVP, visit www.weho.org/wehoreads.