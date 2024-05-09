Entertainment
West Hollywood recognizes Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May
The city of West Hollywood celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May. The city hosts WeHo Reads: Asian Pacific Diaspora Talk Story on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. in the West Hollywood Library Community Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard.
The West Hollywood City Council also presented the American Born Chinese Foundation (ABC Foundation) with a proclamation to provide free educational resources to American-born Chinese children and their families. ABC Foundation Founder and CEO Bonnie Yi Hyde was joined by Commissioner of Public Facilities, West Hollywood Recreation and Infrastructure Deepa Krishna and Commissioner of Business Licensing. Danny Hang for a group photo with the Town Hall.
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month was celebrated in the United States in 1978. It was transformed into a month-long event in 1992. The month of May was chosen to commemorate the first Japanese immigration to the United States, May 19, 1843. To mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869, carried out by a majority of Chinese immigrant workers.
“During the month of May, the City of West Hollywood joins the nation in celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and honors generations of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who have enriched our history and are an integral part of our community. said Mayor John Erickson. “The goal of the American Born Chinese Foundation is to shape a positive identity for children of Chinese descent in the United States by championing the values of inclusion, diversity, bilingual education, cultural preservation, and creating a representation of Asian children in books. »
WeHo Reads: The history of the Asia-Pacific diaspora debate is free; RSVPs are requested at www.weho.org/wehoreads.
Attendees will hear from a panel of poets and writers during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month as they share their stories, connect across the diaspora, and discuss what it means to be a creative. Musical guest Jett Kwong opens this event to celebrate the panel of award-winning authors from Pacific America and Asia, moderated by West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Jen Cheng.
Participants in the Asia-Pacific Diaspora Stories panel include:
Ryka Aoki is a poet, composer, teacher and novelist. Her latest novel, Light From Uncommon Stars, received the 2022 Alex and Otherwise Awards and was a finalist for the 2022 Hugo, Locus, and Ignyte Awards. She is the 2023 recipient of the Lambda Literarys Jim Duggins Award for Outstanding Mid-Range LGTBQ Novelist. career. Ryka was honored by the California State Senate for her extraordinary commitment to the visibility and well-being of transgender people. She holds an MFA in creative writing from Cornell University and is a professor of English at Santa Monica College.
Jen Cheng is the current Poet Laureate of West Hollywood City, the author of Braided Spaces, and a multidisciplinary storyteller who amplifies underrepresented voices. Jen is the founder of Palabras Literary Salon, which celebrates BIPOC poets and writers, and a member of the California Arts Council in 2023. Jen blends East-West cultural influences into a new form, Feng Shui poetry. With stories aimed at tweens, detective mystery fans, and queer romance, Jen is a cross-pollinator and community curator.
Curtis Chin is co-founder of the Asian American Writers Workshop in New York and served as the nonprofit organization's first executive director. He later wrote for network and cable television before moving to social justice documentaries. Chin has screened his films in over 600 theaters in sixteen countries. He has written for CNN, Bon Appetit, the Detroit Free Press and the Emancipator/Boston Globe. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Chin has received awards from ABC/Disney Television, the New York Foundation for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and more. His memoir, Everything I Learned I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant, was published in 2023. His essay in Bon Appetit was just shortlisted for Best Food Writing in America 2023 and he just produced a episode of the Americas Test Kitchens podcast, Proof.
Jasmin Iolani Hakes was born and raised in Hilo, Hawaii. She has received support from Writing x Writers, Community of Writers, Hedgebrook, VCCA and Storyknife. His essays have appeared in the Los Angeles Times and the Sacramento Bee. She is the author of Hula, named a must-read book by Oprah Daily, Elle, Harpers Bazaar and others.
Angela Pearedondo was born in Iloilo City, Philippines, and is a queer Filipina, writer, and interdisciplinary educator. They are the authors of Nature Felt But Never Apprehended, All Things Lose Thousands of Times (winner of the Hillary Gravendyk Regional Book Prize), and Maroon. Their work has appeared in The Academy of American Poets, Pleiades, Michigan Quarterly Review, Southern Humanities Review, and elsewhere. They have received scholarships and awards from Hedgebrook, Kundiman, Macondo, Tin House, the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, among others. They are an assistant professor of creative writing at California State University San Bernardino. Pearedondo currently lives in Los Angeles with her partner and many cramped plants.
Fariha Risn is a multidisciplinary artist based in Los Angeles. As a queer Bangladeshi Muslim, her work has paved the way for a refreshing and renewed conversation about wellness, contemporary Islam, degrowth, and queer identities. She is the author of the books Like a Bird, How to Cure a Ghost, Who is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who it Leaves Behind, as well as her latest collection of poetry, Survival Takes a Wild Imagination.
All WeHo Reads events are free. For more information about these events and to RSVP, visit www.weho.org/wehoreads.
|
Sources
2/ https://wehotimes.com/west-hollywood-recognizes-asian-pacific-american-heritage-month-in-may/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why are 3 of Trump's 4 criminal trials delayed indefinitely?
- President Joko Widodo meets Ma'ruf Amin-Prabowo to discuss Papua special operations budget
- Gordon Black: American soldier arrested in Russia will be detained for two months
- West Hollywood recognizes Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May
- Assistant Golf Course Superintendent in Flourtown, PA for Philadelphia Cricket Club
- Doja Cat's Met Gala towel dress recreated by Ikea in a playful ad: “Brilliant”
- Doctor Who and Game of Thrones actor Ian Gelder dies aged 74
- Dataform v1beta1 API – Class WorkflowInvocation (1.0.0-beta05) | .NET Client Library | Google Cloud
- How this Finnish city is trying to be carbon neutral | BBC News
- 2024 Rock Piqua! announced composition
- Baseball is ranked fourth in the final NCAA Central Region Rankings
- Meri's Best Post-Weight Loss Fashion Wins (And Robyn's Worst Fashion Fail)