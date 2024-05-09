A Guide to Running an Acting Class for Beginners — OnStage Blog

by Hannah Renee Crawford, Guest Editor

As creative director of a performing arts center for four years and having written several complete theater lessons for children aged 3 to 17I can tell you that starting a beginner's acting class can be one of the most invigorating and exhausting challenges.

On the one hand, it seems simple because it's just a beginner's course. On the other hand, your beginner's course will help shape their entire performance career (no pressure).

The first thing to remember is that whatever the age of the actors who will take your course, they babies! It doesn't matter what they do for a living, how much money they make, or what they think they know about acting if they take your class, they're starting from scratch.

And what do you do when you're a beginner? Well, of course you start with the basics.

Create vocal and physical warm-ups

We must prepare to warm up our bodies and our voices before each rehearsal. This may sound dramatic, but it's extremely easy to damage our voice or body by not warming up properly. I could share with you a story of too many actors who didn't think warming up was important and ended up not giving a damn about a performance.

According to University of North Carolina School of the Arts, In acting, your body is your instrument. Develop skills that help you refine this instrument. If you break your instrument (i.e. your body), you can't play now, right?

Vocal warm-ups

One of the best ways to warm up vocally is to have a list of tongue twisters. I regularly use an alphabet of tongue twisters for my beginner lessons. Here are my three favorites.

A – Althea and Andy ate sour apples by accident.

VS – The crime accomplished; the coward crawled cautiously towards the coast.

NOT – Nine naughty goats munch on nine pretty new backpacks.

Physical warm-ups

Physical warm-up is probably something actors do the least. It is easy to convince an actor that it is important to warm up his voice, but impressing upon him the need for a physical warm-up is not such an easy undertaking.

When working at Theater West End in Sanford, Florida, as a stage manager, an actress would warm up at least 15 minutes before each performance or rehearsal. She recognized the importance of keeping her body warm to have the full extent of her body. Let's look at three physical warm-ups that I like to use with my beginners because of their simplicity, which helps bring beginners back to basics.

1. Exercise with straw – Using an example of breathing through a straw, slowly draw in the air, hold it in, then release the air through the straw. We will do this five times in a row at five second intervals. (Five seconds of inhalation and five seconds of exhalation.)

2. rag doll – Stretch your hands towards the sky and look up; stretch so hard that you reach for an apple just out of reach. Once you feel your body fully extended… take a break. Then, slowly let your body relax until your hands touch the floor.

3. Arm stretch – Stand straight and place one arm across your chest; then, with your other arm, bring it closer to your chest. Now switch arms and do the opposite.

Start Rehearsals with Stage Fundamentals

The fundamentals of observing our bodies, our characters, and our basic acting skills are easily overlooked. I used to ask some of my more seasoned actors why their character decided to do that. And there are times when, honestly, they didn't even know it. Getting back to the basics of pantomime and character work will help ground your actors.

The art of pantomime is slowly losing its appeal in drama classes. We are so quick to want the physical props in our hands that we forget the power behind using our imagination. Focus on the importance of miming with your actors and allow them to feel the space between their hands and the object they have to hold. Allow them to feel the weight behind the item they are using.

It helps to bring a prop, like a sword, and allow them to feel the appropriate weight and know how to hold it. Then remove the prop and allow them to perform in a scene using pantomime. The use of pantomime is valuable to performers because once they start performing in shows, they use fake props. They need to know the weight of a real sword, the weight of a cup containing real liquid, or the weight used behind a real punch. Once the pantomime is introduced, slowly begin to introduce the characters.

Build three strong characters that your actors can rely on. So let's create a scene like going to the grocery store and getting robbed. No, let's create three characters to draw on for this scene.

Susie is a 10-year-old girl whose mother works at the grocery store and who waits for her shift to finish every day after school. Susie enjoys art, reading and cycling.

Jasmine is a 34-year-old workhorse. She usually never has time to do her own shopping. Jasmines is always on the phone negotiating a deal, ordering the best wine and booking her next work trip.

Bert is a 71-year-old man whose wife had just died the previous week. This grocery store was where he and his wife always came. Burt loves grilling a steak every week, watching The Price is Right, and re-enacting war scenes with his friends.

Now we're going to ask each actor to take the same scene and perform it three times using the three different characters. This immediately helps put into perspective the magnitude of a scene when you change characters.

Performing in front of an audience

Somehow we have to get our beginners to perform in front of an audience, even if they are taking the course, to do something fun, to prepare for an audition or to take up acting seriously.

The only real way to hone acting is to put pressure on them by having an audience watch them.

When I taught beginner classes in middle school, I had kids who preferred my beginner class over a drama production class because they thought they wouldn't perform in front of a crowd. They always said: I can't play in front of people. I'm too nervous.

Well guess what? Nerves are a good thing. Wait, did you read that right? Yes, nerves are a good thing! It's normal to feel nervous and have that feeling of butterflies in your stomach.

Professor Hannah La Joy Johnston, author of Butterflies in Training: A Practical Approach to Managing Performance Anxiety, said: Don't try to kill the butterflies, make them work for you. Organize them and fly them in formation!

So, get a small group of people together and put on some sort of finale performance, whether it's monologues, duet scenes, or improv. Performing in front of an audience will help beginners refine the skills you taught them.

You have the skills and now the organization you need to start this course. Continue to nurture your love for performing as you instruct these beginners. Allow your space to be a growth space where everyone can hone their talents and learn the skills they need to be a great artist. And if you're like me, I'm sure you, as an instructor, will learn as much as your students.