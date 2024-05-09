Chicagoan Steve Albini, legendary Nirvana producer and alternative rock pioneer, dies at 61

Steve Albini at his workplace, Electrical Audio, in the Avondale neighborhood in 2021.

Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

Steve Albini, an alternative rock pioneer and legendary producer who shaped the musical landscape through his work with Nirvana, the Pixies, PJ Harvey and many others, has died. He was 61 years old.

Brian Fox, an engineer at Albini's studio, Electrical Audio Recording, said Wednesday that Albini died after suffering a heart attack Tuesday evening.

In addition to his work on canonized rock albums such as NirvanaIn Utero, Surfer Rosa, the Pixies' breakthrough, and PJ Harvey's Rid of Me, Albini was the frontman for underground bands Big Black and Shellac.

He rejected the term producer, refused to collect royalties from albums he worked on, and demanded that he be credited to Recorded by Steve Albini, a legendary label. on the albums he worked on.

At the time of his death, Albinis' band Shellac was preparing to tour their first new album in a decade, To All Trains, which will be released next week.

Other bands whose music has been shaped by Albini include Joanna Newsom's indie-folk opus Ys, and releases from bands like Breedersthe Jesus Lizard, Hum, Superchunk, Low and Mogwai.

Albini was born in California, raised in Montana, and fell in love with Chicago's DIY punk music scene while studying journalism at Northwestern University.

As a teenager, he played in punk bands and, in college, wrote about music for the prescient indie zine Forced Exposure. While attending Northwestern in the early '80s, he founded the abrasive and noisy post-punk band Big Black, known for its biting riffs, violent and taboo lyrics, and its drum machine in place of a live drummer . It was a controversial innovation at the time, from a man whose career would be defined by risky choices. The band's best-known song, the gruesome and bombastic six-minute Kerosene from their cult favorite album, 1986's Atomizer, is ideal proof and is not for the faint of heart.

Then came the short-lived Rapeman, one of two Albini groups sporting indefensibly offensive names and vulgar song titles. In the early '90s, he formed Shellac, a fierce, distorted noise-rock band, an evolution of Big Black, but still punctuated with punchy guitar sounds and aggressive vocals.

In 1997, Albini opened his famous studio, Electrical Audio, in Chicago.

The recording part is the part that matters to me because I am making a document that records a piece of our culture, the life work of the musicians who hire me, Albini told the Guardian last year, when he was asked about some of the best-known and best-loved albums he's recorded. I take this part very seriously. I want music to survive us all.

Albini was a larger-than-life figure in the independent rock music scene, known for his avant-garde productions, unabashed irreverence, acerbic sense of humor, and criticism of the music industry's exploitative practices, such as detailed in his landmark 1993 essay, The Problem with Music. as much as his talents.

Later in life, he became a notable poker player. and sorry for his past indiscretions.

Ugh man, a heartbreaking loss of a legend. Love to his family and countless colleagues, the actor wrote Elijah Wood on. Farewell, Steve Albini.

Author Michael Azerrad, who included a chapter on Big Black in his comprehensive history, Our Band Could Be Your Life: Scenes From the American Indie Underground, 1981-1991, also posted on X. I don't know what to say about the passing of Steve Albinis, Azerrad wrote. He had a brilliant mind, was a great artist, and underwent a most remarkable and inspiring personal transformation. I can't believe he's gone.

The memories came immediately online, especially from her beloved Chicago.

Damon Locks, director of the Chicago-based Black Monument Ensemble, a multi-generational music collective aimed at honoring the city's black music, wrote of Albini on Instagram: He was a human (and a punk icon) who was doing the work, evolving, and serving a larger idea, I admire that he continued to evaluate and change over time. He had a philosophy. He stood for something. He was a good guy. It's so shocking.

The city's independent music venue, Metro, announced it had changed its front sign to honor Albini. We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Steve Albinis and hold his family in our hearts. Thank you for everything you have contributed to punk rock in our city and for the ripples of creativity you have sparked that have been felt around the world.

Albini is survived by his wife, Heather Whinna, a filmmaker.

The Washington Post contributed to this report.