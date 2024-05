Dance Deewane 4 Madhuri Dixit anniversary special: Shriram Nene makes her entry in pure Bollywood style

Madhuri said: Shriram nene dances on Tumse Milke. (Photo credits: Instagram) The teaser shows Madhuri Dixit's face lighting up as she sees her husband Shriram Nene and their pet Carmelow.

Dance Deewane Season 4 continues to dazzle viewers with exceptional performances that appeal to a wide range of age groups. The creators of the series meticulously craft each episode, ensuring an exciting experience week after week. In the upcoming episode, the producers of the show have orchestrated a special surprise for beloved judge Madhuri Dixit on her 57th birthday. They invited Madhuris's husband Dr Shriram Nene to join the show, marking his first appearance on any television show. The recent promo shared by Dance Deewane on Colors TV's Instagram account shows Madhuris' face lighting up upon seeing her husband Shriram and their dog, Carmelow. She then joins them on stage, shares a hug with her husband and plays with her dog. Madhuri was visibly delighted by the surprise and she said, “OMG, this is the biggest surprise. The couple also delivers a romantic dance performance to the popular song Tumse Milke, highlighting their undeniable chemistry on stage. The video was shared with the caption, Madhuris birthday special episode mein aaye unke mari dance ke manch by, jaha hui unki special guest nawaazi. Watch Dance Deewane, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM, only on Colors and Jio Cinema. Fans and followers flooded the comments section with love and excitement for the upcoming episode. Among them, one user exclaimed, “OMG, I can't wait to watch this episode,” while another user wrote, “I think this will be Madhuri Dixit's best birthday ever.” The next episode promises to bring lots of laughter and camaraderie. Shriram also took the opportunity to interact with another judge of the show, Suniel Shetty, and indulge in light-hearted banter with host Bharti Singh, whose hilarious jokes kept everyone entertained. Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a sub-editor in the entertainment team at News18.com. With five years of experience in the media industry, he has largely focused …Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/entertainment/dance-deewane-4-madhuri-dixit-birthday-special-shriram-nene-makes-entry-in-pure-bollywood-style-8882073.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

