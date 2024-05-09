Late actor Patti Astor, Hermosa Beach resident, will be remembered Saturday – Daily Breeze

A celebration of the life of Patti Astor, known for her support of the New York art scene in the early 1980s as co-founder of FUN Gallery, and in recent years as a local community volunteer, will take place Saturday at Hermosa Beach Museum. May 11.

Astor died at her home in Hermosa Beach on April 9 of complications from cardiovascular disease, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner. She was 74 years old.

The celebration of life, which will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., will honor Astor's life as an artist, actor, producer and volunteer, with stories and memories from local friends and those who loved him. famous during his days on the New York art scene. .

Astor's best-known acting role was as a reporter in what is considered the first hip-hop film, Charles Ahearn's 1983 film “Wild Style.” Astor played Virginia – a reporter who brings the hip-hop culture from uptown to the downtown art world. That's exactly what Astor did in real life, founding FUN Gallery in New York.

Michelle Crispin, who organizes Saturday's remembrance, first met Astor while volunteering for the Hermosa Beach Museum. It was an honor, Crispin said, to have Astor in the local community.

“Patti was a colorful, vibrant force of nature and she was not shy about expressing her opinions,” Crispin said. “When I was working with her, I kept writing down a lot of things she said – she was constantly throwing in sound bites that made me laugh.”

Astor never shied away from sharing his perspective or talents, Crispin added.

Astor's self-published memoir, “FUN Gallery: The True Story,” was released in 2013.

She then began a series of documentary shorts, “Patti Astor's True Story,” the first part of which screened at the Sunscreen Film Festival West in Hermosa Beach in November 2021.

This series was planned for eight episodes, Alex Lockwood, sound engineer/owner of Hermosa Sound Lab, said in an email. But they were only able to finish filming episode six, he added.

“(Patti) was also telling us about filming another, bigger project called 'Queen of the Downtown Scene,'” Lockwood said.

Crispin helped produce the first episode of “The True Story of Patti Astor.” She was intrigued by the story of FUN Gallery, which Astor told her about when they first met about five years ago.

“She started telling me about some of the things she was doing, checking out Keith Haring and (Jean-Michel) Basquiat paintings and things of that nature,” said Crispin, who offered Astor his expertise organizational skills as a marketing consultant.

Patti Astor pictured at the Sunscreen Film Festival West in 2021, where her short documentary about her life premiered. Astor died on April 9. A “Celebration of Life” will be held at the Hermosa Beach Museum on Saturday, May 11. (photo by Michael Hixon/SCNG)

Patti Astor pictured preparing for an exhibition about her co-founder of FUN Gallery in New York at the ShockBoxx gallery in Hermosa Beach in June 2018. Astor died on April 9 and her life will be celebrated at the Hermosa Beach Museum on Saturday the 11th. may. (photo by Michael Hixon/SCNG)

Patti Astor pictured performing on February 29, 2024 at the Hermosa Beach Museum. The Insomniac Café, a meeting place for Beatniks in the late 1950s and early 1960s, was remembered through poetry and music on February 29. Astor died on April 9 and her life will be celebrated at the Hermosa Beach Museum on Saturday, May 11. (photo by Michael Hixon/SCNG)

Basquiat and Haring helped put FUN Gallery at the forefront of Manhattan's East Village art scene. Astor, in a June 2018 interview, said that when she moved to the East Village in 1975, it was the Wild West.

When FUN Gallery opened in 1981, it exposed the art scene to street and graffiti artists such as Haring, Basquiat, Fab 5 Freddy and Futura 2000. The gallery had a short history since it closed its doors in 1985. But it is considered the first art gallery. in the East Village.

In June 2018, ShockBoxx Gallery co-founder Mike Collins helped relaunch FUN Gallery with Astor in Hermosa Beach with an exhibition featuring memorabilia exploring the history of the gallery and its artists.

“Patti had such a great influence on a particular aspect of the art world that is still evident today,” Collins said in an email.

FUN Gallery, Collins said, was a “major influence” for him and Laura Schuler when they opened ShockBoxx in March 2017.

“We are self-funded and have always been open to emerging artists creating original, cutting-edge work,” Collins said, “while staying true to our voice and not becoming sellouts – in the same way that Patti kept it real.

“Patti would often come by and say, 'I'm just coming to make sure you keep it real, Collins,'” he added. “We will miss her.”

Astor was born Patricia Titchener on March 17, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio, but moved to New York in 1968 when she became involved in the anti-war movement. (Astor was his stage name.)

She studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute in New York to become an actress and later appeared in the world of underground cinema, starring alongside Blondie's Debbie Harry in 1976's “Unmade Beds” and in the films “Underground USA” and “WildStyle.”

Astor, in an earlier interview, said that during those years she met the “wild kids” at the East Village club CBGB, where punk rock and new wave bands like the Talking Heads, the Ramones and Blondie debuted.

“We were running around like crazy,” Astor said of that period. “We were crazy in the streets.”

Astor became known as a “celebutante” and the “queen of downtown” because of her film career and because she became a fixture at clubs like CBGB.

Astor also championed and gave a platform to the emerging hip-hop scene.

Astor eventually moved to Southern California, living in Hollywood, then eventually settling in Hermosa Beach.

Decades after leaving New York, Astor wanted to bring the same artistic vibe she cultivated in the East Village to the city she loved and called home – Hermosa.

“What impressed me most about Patti was how she always made time for new artists who wanted to chat with her,” Collins said. “His message has always been the same and should ring true to any artist working today: keep it real, be authentic, get out into the world and do something.” Make noise.”

To confirm your participation in the event, visit bit.ly/3yjlP7n.