Q&A with Victoria Johnson – UNIVERSITY PRESS

Victoria Johnsonan 11th grade student in FAU High School's dual enrollment program, placed among the top 56 contestants in season 22 of American idola televised singing competition.

With years of experience singing at sporting events in Florida, Johnson auditioned in Nashville, Tennessee. There she performed “No excuses.”

After receiving yes votes from celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, Johnson received a golden ticket to move on to the next stage, “Hollywood Week.” Johnson said she was one of 150 attendees out of 60,000 to acquire a golden ticket.

According to Palm Beach Post, the season 22 judges made the largest cut in the show's history, eliminating 87 singers in the episode “Hollywood Week.” Johnson survived the trick, but his performance was not broadcast. In subsequent “Showstoppers” performances, the remaining 56 musicians performed. The judges then selected the top 24 contestants, with Johnson not making the cut.

This conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

How did you land your audition on American Idol?

I received an email from the producers. They must have seen me Tic Tac, Instagram or another social media platform. They contacted me and asked if I was interested in the new season. At first I thought it was a scam. I didn't know American Idol recruits people, but it was real. I jumped on the zooms [calls for pre-screening auditions] with them and I went before the judges [at the auditions]. I still can't believe it happened. As soon as I walked out of the room, I forgot what happened because it was so crazy.

What were your experiences in Hollywood, surrounded by other contestants and celebrity judges?

You would think everyone would be very competitive there, but everyone is so supportive. It was a great experience, because you're surrounded by all these people who love music as much as you do. You learn from all these talented artists and, in front of a camera, you learn how to choose songs that show vocals and emotions in one minute and 30 seconds to be selected for television.

You only see the judges when you play in front of them. You think we're with them all day on set, but they just come in, judge you, and then leave.

What was the experience like transitioning from being a student to working in television?

We were on spring break during Hollywood Week, filming 10 or more hours a day. Since I am a minor, they made me do the required course hours. I just did puzzles all the time because I didn't have any school work to do. Assistant Principal Hallstrom at FAU High was very supportive and helped me get my absence grades for my classes. I'm taking all of my classes online this semester because of Idol, because I was going back and forth with filming.

Following your elimination from the series, what are your goals?

I study criminal justice at [FAU]. A lot of people would think I study music, but you don't need a degree to sing, so I wanted to focus on something else. But I want to pursue music and share my gift of music with the world. Many people I noticed I was on American Idol, which helped me gain traction in putting my face and name on television. I've known it for a while [of being eliminated from the show] since we filmed everything a long time ago. I've already lived and experienced everything you see on TV, so now it's time for everyone to know.

Gavin Grimaldi is a contributing writer to University Press. For more information on this or other stories, email [email protected].