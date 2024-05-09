'Game of Thrones' actor Ian Gelder dies five months after being diagnosed with cancer





Ian Gelder, the British actor who brought Kevan Lannister to life in the popular fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” died Tuesday. He was 74 years old. The actor has appeared in several television programs and shows throughout his career. He rose to fame with television series like “Torchwood: Children of Earth,” among others. His role as Kevan, younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister, was memorable.

The husband of British actor and actor Ben Daniels announced the news of the actor's death on Instagram. He said Ian was suffering from bile duct cancer, diagnosed in December last year.

It is with immense sadness and a heavy heart broken into millions of pieces that I leave this position to announce the passing of my cherished husband and life partner, Ian Gelder. Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and died at 1:07 p.m. yesterday. I had stopped all work to care for him, but neither of us knew it would happen so quickly. He was my absolute rock and we were partners for over 30 years. If we weren't together, we talked every day. He was the kindest, most generous, most loving human being. He was a wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and his light. Honestly, I don't know what I'll do without him by my side. He faced his terrible illness with such courage, without any self-pity. Never. He was remarkable and will be missed so much. This photo was taken at Christmas after I released him from the hospital and even though he had the worst three weeks there, you can still see his joy and love shining through. Rest well my sweet Chianni. Xxxx, Ben wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/2024/05/08/game-of-thrones-actor-kevan-lannister-passes-away-due-to-cancer.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos