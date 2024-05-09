Actress Rashmika Mandanna is slowly but surely reaching greater heights in her career. After making a huge blockbuster with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, she is gearing up for Allu Arjun's much-awaited pan-Indian action drama Pushpa The Rule, which is slated to release in August.

And there you have it, Rashmika has signed the biggest project of her career to date. The young actress has been signed by the makers of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's action drama Sikandar. Reportedly, director AR Murugadoss recently narrated the film's script to Rashmika, and the actress was excited about her character in the film and quickly gave the project a green light.

Sikandar will release in June 2024. The film is expected to release as Eid in 2025. Pritam is composing music for this Sajid Nadiadwala production. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting project.

