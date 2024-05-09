Surveillance video shows three suspected thieves breaking into Hollywood perfume store – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) – Newly released surveillance video captured three suspected thieves breaking into a perfume store in Hollywood. The incident happened April 2 at the Perform Outlet, located at 2111 N State Road 7. According to surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, the three men went shelf by shelf and allegedly stole bottles and boxes of perfume. The store owner said the trio stole perfume worth tens of thousands of dollars. Adi Schwartz spoke with 7News on Wednesday. They stole merchandise worth $30,000, she said. Goods that we can't replace because we don't have that kind of money. Schwartz has owned his store for six years and moved to Hollywood a year and a half ago after dealing with a previous burglary. But this burglary was nothing compared to what happened in April since it almost destroyed him. We tried to get insurance, but we couldn't get it because of the building being updated, so we were denied insurance, she said. The thieves were seen crawling out the front door and only left when they could no longer steal. The men's were robbed, almost the entire men's section was robbed, so we're doing the women's thing, Schwartz said. Thank goodness it's Mother's Day, so let's see what happens. Although she is devastated by the theft, Schwartz remains in good spirits. I've been in business for a long time, she said. I feel like we have to stay positive. We small businesses are suffering a lot day after day. It's very, very stressful. And losing half of his inventory certainly adds to the stress. If you have any information about this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

