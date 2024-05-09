Jyotika reveals why she hasn't been offered a Hindi film in 27 years: Bollywood people thought I was a South Indian | Bollywood

Jyotika recently made her comeback to Bollywood with the psychological horror film Shaitan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Although she made her debut opposite Akshaye Khanna, she was mainly seen in South Indian films. In a recent interview with News 18 S, she revealed that she has not received any offers from Bollywood filmmakers in the last 27 years. (Also read: Jyothika trolled for claiming she sometimes votes online privately) Jyotika revealed that she hasn't been offered any Bollywood film in the last 27 years.

Jyotika recalls the failure of South's first film

Talking about her absence from Hindi cinema, Jyotika said: I haven't received any Hindi film offers even once. I drifted into Southern films 27 years ago and since then I have only worked in Southern films. My first Hindi film didn't do well in theaters. It’s all very formulaic. Your first movie needs to be released so you can get more offers. When I started my career, there was a whole group of girls working in big production houses. Even my film was produced by a big banner but, as fate would have it, it was not released. Fortunately, I had signed a southern film and diverted from Bollywood.

Jyotika says she hasn't refrained from doing Hindi films

She added, “I would also like to point out that even this film did not work at the box office. But I got a lot of films based on how my performance was received. This marked difference between the two sectors was indeed there. People in Bollywood also thought I was a South Indian and thought I didn't want to do Hindi films anymore. It’s been a journey and I’m forever grateful for it. I did a fabulous job there. It’s not like I’m refraining from doing a Hindi film. It's just that I haven't been offered any scripts for so many years.

Jyotika's upcoming projects

Jyotika's next film Srikanth is slated to release on May 10. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in important roles. Additionally, Jyotika will also be seen in Excel Entertainment's upcoming film Dabba Cartel, co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is directed by Hitesh Shah and also stars Shabana Azmi and Shalini Pandey in key roles.