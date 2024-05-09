Despite the failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Yodha, Bollywood's affair with action films is far from over | Bollywood News





For now at least, action films seem to have fallen out of favor with audiences rejecting big-screen spectacles such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Yodha, while intimate comedies and romances are being classified as hits. Madgaon Express, Crew and Do Aur Do Pyaar were the surprise hits of 2024, surpassing high-octane stunt films starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra.

It's a far cry from 2023, when action films attracted huge crowds, making Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan blockbusters with revenues of Rs 1,000 crore each. Besides, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal earned Rs 900 crore and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 did reasonably well with revenues of over Rs 450 crore. And for a while, it appeared that moviegoers wanted the 3S – stunts, stars and spectacle – on the big screen. But audiences can be notoriously fickle, as filmmakers and production houses soon discovered.

Sidharth Anand's Pathaan released on January 25, 2023. Exactly, a year later, he released Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan alongside Pathaan actor Deepika Padukone. However, the film could not recreate the magic of Rs 1,000 crore and grossed just about Rs 350 crore gross worldwide, a conventional success perhaps but far from what was expected. According to reports, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay and Tiger was made on a budget of Rs 350 crore but managed to earn only Rs 70 crore (India gross) at the box office. Similarly, Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, a biopic on football coach SA Rahim, failed to draw crowds to the cinema halls. Made on a reported budget of Rs 250 crore, the film, released after several delays, earned only around Rs 50 crore at the box office. Action thriller Yodha starring Sidharth in the lead managed to earn only Rs 53 crore, just short of its budget of Rs 55 crore. Action is the reigning genre, but is a certain weariness setting in? Maybe, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “You don’t like to eat biryani every day. In the same way, there also needs to be a change in genre, not just in actors. You can't really present the same things to the audience and expect them to enjoy it thoroughly,” Adarsh ​​told PTI, calling the success of Madgaon Express a huge achievement. Madgaon Express, a travel comedy about three friends, does not have any A-list stars but did business of around Rs 30 crore, much more than its budget. In the 80s too, action was in fashion, then in the 90s came Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, then Maine Pyar Kiya, followed by Deewana, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, then Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The romantic genre, which was written off because of masala entertainment, is back,” Adarsh ​​​​​​​​told PTI. “You can't eliminate a particular genre with a single flop. Today, if an action film doesn't work, you can't rule it out. If a biopic like Maidaan doesn't work, we can't rule it out. Romantic comedies will never go out of style. A Hindi film is incomplete without romance and emotion. This would still work if there was no action. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee added that comedies are back, but they will never be as big as action films like KGF, RRR or even Fighter. “We live in a time where a lot of depressing things are happening. So when you see a comedy that's brilliant enough and has some class, people are willing to go out and watch it. Madgaon Express is such a small film in terms of actors, no big stars, no buzz and it came out of nowhere. “The crew, at least, has Kareena and Tabu. But Madgaon Express is simply good, intelligent writing that is in the absurd zone but done with great panache,” he said. The comedy Heist Crew, also starring Kriti Sanon, grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide. According to Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment, one of the producers of Do Aur Do Pyaar, there is “no fatigue for action or any other genre”. He said audiences respond to good storytelling and good content will always bring viewers to the cinema. There are no box office estimates for Do Aur Do Pyaar, an urban relations drama starring Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan, but the film was well received and people flocked to cinemas to watch it. Read also | Streamers Created Opportunity to Stream High-Quality Drama: Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment “Audiences don't come for the genres, they come for the story, the characters and the relationship drama. In the case of 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', you wouldn't have watched it just for the romantic comedy genre. It has to be a beautiful story well told. Gender isn't everything. The same goes for action. Every viewer who watches an action movie knows all the tropes: There will be helicopters, big bazookas, etc., Nair said. “The story, the setting and the question 'Why should I care about these people on screen?' That’s the key if the audience cares about your characters, you will succeed. The same goes for films like 12th Fail (2023), Do Aur Do Pyaar, Madgaon Express and Crew,” Nair told The Situation. is gloomy, said Vishek Chauhan, an exhibitor based in Bihar. “Bollywood producers are afraid of the box office. The situation is gloomy due to the poor performance of films this year, including the two disastrous Eid releases. (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan)… Despite the stars, the budgets, the party dates, the films have tanked. Looking ahead, the industry has high hopes this year for upcoming actioners Kill, Singham Again, Kalki 2898 AD and Baby John, along with biopics Srikanth and Chandu Champion, and comedies Bad Newz, Stree 2 , Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Welcome To The. Jungle.

