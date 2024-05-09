



From fantasy adventures to romantic comedies, our watchlist is packed this weekend 1 of 12 Wondering what to watch this weekend in UAE cinemas or on your OTT platforms? We've done the groundwork by putting together our top recommendations for the weekend.

2 of 12 Srikanth (UAE Cinemas): In this Hindi-language biopic, National Award-winning Indian actor Rajkummar Rao brings to life the moving story of a blind industrialist who doesn't let his disability define his existence. For those who don't know, Srikanth Bolla was born poor, but later studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States and built a business worth Dh220 million in South India. He filed a lawsuit against an Indian state when he was told it was illegal to study math or science at his high school because he was blind. His eventful and inspiring life is exploited for this film. Watch this film if you're a fan of Rao's compelling performance and are looking for a story about resilience and the triumph of the human spirit. The film also features Jyothika and Alaya F in pivotal roles.

3 out of 12 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (UAE Cinemas): Director Wes Ball advances the sprawling Apes franchise by transporting us back several generations of the Caesar era. The apes have taken the reins here, while the humans have been relegated to a dark space. With a new ape ruler coming to power, a young ape embarks on an arduous quest that forces him to confront the very foundations of his reality. His journey leads him to question the past and make choices that hold the key to the future of apes and humans. Watch this movie if you crave spectacular VFX and an intriguing storyline.

4 out of 12 Laapata Ladies (Netflix): Director Kiran Rao makes a stunning return after a seven-year self-imposed sabbatical with this charming and fun film Laapata Ladies. Set in rural India in 2001, Laapataa Ladies, which loosely means Lost Ladies, is a beautifully benign molasses of a cinematic concoction. It's free from being cloying and cringe-worthy. This is one of those feel-good movies that makes you want to believe that good things happen to good people. There are no big, bankable stars driving this narrative forward, but that's what makes it fresh and superbly engaging. Relatively fresh talents Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta play new brides Phool and Pushpa Rani who get married on the same day and find themselves dressed in identical red bridal wear with their husbands on a train heading to their new home. By a twist of fate, they end up in the wrong houses, sparking an enjoyable satire. There's feminism, comedy and great acting here.

5 out of 12 Escape (UAE Cinemas): A girls' getaway goes horribly wrong in this action-packed thriller. Ten women, kidnapped and trafficked at their compound, must learn to escape their evil captors. Their survival in the desert depends on their ability to stay together, through thick and thin.

6 out of 12 Perumani (UAE Cinemas): This Malayalam-language comedy-drama focuses on the lives of residents of a small town who see a bit of action when an outlier, a Bengali, lands in their village. Starring Sunny Wayne and Vinay Forrt, this satire aims to be a dramatic slice of life featuring naive and endearing characters.

7 out of 12 Amelias Children (UAE Cinemas): Calling all horror movie fans, this one is filled with enough scares and strange twists to keep you hooked. A young man, Edward, goes in search of his biological family in Portugal and finds his mother and her twin. But he quickly realizes that something is wrong and that they are harboring dark secrets.

8 out of 12 Elevator (UAE cinemas): Starring attractive couple Paolo Avelino and Kylie Verzosa, this slice-of-life film tells the story of a young man who strikes up an unusual friendship with a beautiful woman as they take things together an elevator. He's looking for seed money to start his business and she's someone who has some influence in making that happen, but they become closer beyond business. Set in Singapore, the film is a portrait of the ambitions, dreams and bonds that develop between two adorable overseas Filipino workers.

9 out of 12 Super Rich in Korea (Netflix): There's vicarious fun in this glossy reality series that chronicles the flamboyant lives of five super-rich people who live in Seoul. The format is similar to what you see on a Real Housewives series or Bling Empire and involves marveling at their lavish homes, private jets, and swanky parties. This rich and glamorous elite may be a minority in this world, but their maximalist existence is still worth watching.

10 out of 12 The Family Star (Amazon Prime Video): Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur spearhead this Telugu-language romantic comedy. Indu (Thakur) meets middle-class boy Govardhan (Deverakonda) when she rents the upper floor of his house. But there is more to Indu than meets the eye. Their relationship, which begins with mutual attraction, descends into dark spaces. Even if you balk at the physical violence inflicted on Indu by her so-called boyfriend, Govardhan, the film has enough to keep you engaged.

11 of 12 Lootere (Disney+): Directed by Jai Mehta, this Hindi web series is a thrilling cat-and-mouse game between Somali pirates and cruise ship crew. Starring Vivek Gomber and Rajat Kapoor as a conniving businessman and a smart ship captain, this series has enough twists and turns to keep you invested. It is not a formal formula, and its unusual setting in Africa adds to the novelty factor.

12 of 12 Star (UAE cinemas): This Tamil-language romantic drama, directed by Elan, stars Kavin as an aspiring actor who dreams of becoming a major star. But becoming a public figure who entertains for a living isn't easy, and Star recounts her obstacle-filled rise. Kavin is one of the most promising stars of Tamil cinema and it will be interesting to see him take on this challenging role.

