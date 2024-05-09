Scott Weinger – IMDb





Scott Eric Weinger (pronounced wine-gur) was born in New York, New York, on October 5, 1975, to Babs Weinger, a teacher, and Elliott Weinger, an orthopedic surgeon. The eldest of four children, Scott has two brothers and a sister. He spent the majority of his formative years in South Florida, then moved with his family to Los Angeles when his career began to take off. Scott first became interested in acting in third grade, when an actor gave a presentation for Career Day. He relentlessly pestered his parents to find him an agent until they finally realized that the young boy really wanted to become an actor. Her first gig was a national commercial for Ideal Toys. In the fall of 1994, Scott left the Los Angeles scene to pursue another dream: attending Harvard University. Taking time off from the TV series Full House (1987) didn't mean he was leaving the business completely. He continued as the voice of Aladdin (1992) in the Saturday morning television series, directed two more full-length Aladdin videos, and made a final appearance in “Full House”, all while maintaining excellent ratings at school. As if all this didn't keep the ambitious boy busy enough, he also took a part-time job as a youth correspondent for Good Morning America (1975). Scott majored in English and French literature at Harvard, and he graduated magna cum laude in June 1998. In his first online interview after returning to Los Angeles, he still seemed undecided about his plans, which were restricted. through to writing, directing, acting and current affairs correspondence. Since returning to Hollywood, he has starred in a horror film, Shredder (2001); produced an award-winning short film called The Cricket Player (2002); and provided his voice for the English dub of Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis (2001), the Disney/Square Co. video game Kingdom Hearts (2002), “Mickey's Philharmagic” and “The Search for Mickey Mouse”! Scott considers himself a writer first and an actor second. He received his first writing credit on the WB television show Like Family (2003), which is described as a “multi-ethnic crossover comedy about two very different families coming together under one roof.” Recently, he received a credit as a co-writer for another WB sitcom, What I Like About You (2002).

