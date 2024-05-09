Can Cannes bounce back after the Hollywood strikes?

Like many film executives, Tamara Birkemoe spends much of the Cannes Film Festival sprinting, from lunches to aperitifs to dinners, as she meets with distributors, financiers and potential filmmakers. Most evenings, Palisades Park's CEO hosts a cocktail party at the company's temporary headquarters, just across the street from the Palais des Festivals, where Cannes' biggest premieres take place.

“We're all about dazzling people,” she says, noting that her office offers an unobstructed view of the red carpet. “We want to entertain people in classy venues and impress them with our presentation. After all, this is the entertainment business, so you might as well work hard, but have fun while doing it.

That glamor that Birkemoe and others seek in the south of France continues to be the defining characteristic of Cannes as it prepares to launch its 77th edition this month. But despite the parties on the glittering Riviera, the red carpet of haute couture and the superficial gloss of the entertainment industry, the film industry has lost some of its luster. Cinemas are still missing much of their pre-pandemic audiences, leaving the box office down more than 20% in 2024. At the same time, strikes by screenwriters and actors in the The past year has scrambled production, leaving studios with fewer films to release. Oh, and most major companies have seen their stock prices fall as Wall Street has deteriorated due to the streaming economy, forcing them to tighten their belts. Contraction and cost-cutting, two themes foreign to Cannes' expansive and expensive aesthetic, are now in fashion.

“It’s a confusing time,” admits Glenn Kendrick Ackermann, a sales agent who is in Cannes seeking buyers for the Peter Facinelli-Charlotte Radford supernatural drama “Can You Hear Me?” “Theatrical admissions are down and people are not returning to the cinema en masse. Traditional formulas no longer work as they once did. People are trying to figure things out.

A feeling of paralysis characterized Cannes last year. And is this a surprise? After all, the festival took place a few weeks after the Writers Guild of America picketed and two months before a strike by SAG-AFTRA, the major actors' union. In this climate, filmmakers have struggled to generate interest in their next films, let alone make them.

“We had big plans for a number of projects,” notes Birkemoe. “They were all moving at the time, and everything stopped for a while with the strikes. Things have slowed down and unfortunately some projects will not be resumed.”

Birkemoe and many others believe that despite its challenges, the film industry is turning a corner – or at the very least, approaching a bend in a bumpy road. Ticket sales for niche titles have not rebounded to pre-COVID-19 highs, but there have been some recent success stories. A24's “Civil War” is one of the highest-grossing films in the studio's history, while Focus Features' “Asteroid City” and “The Holdovers” have been solid performers. Not to mention indie horror hits like Neon's “Immaculate” or IFC's “Late Night With the Devil,” both of which topped $10 million at the domestic box office.

“I really feel like we're on the other side of a lot of things,” says Scott Shooman, head of the AMC Networks film group. “The audience has become clearer: we see who goes to the cinema and the type of films they want to see. And there's a solid lineup of new films at Cannes this year.

Shooman notes that the festival screens many films from veteran filmmakers that have yet to be distributed. These include “Megalopolis,” the decades-long Francis Ford Coppola epic that stars Adam Driver, as well as “Oh, Canada,” a drama reuniting Paul Schrader with his “American Gigolo” star » Richard Gere, and that of Ali Abbasi. “The Apprentice,” starring Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump when he was young and the apple of his lawyer Roy Cohn’s eye. In Cannes, executives organize several screenings every day to try to land at least one high-profile film to justify their European getaway.

“You come because there's always a chance of finding the next big foreign-language film or that hot young American director who's on the verge of breaking through,” says Tom Bernard, co-founder of Sony Pictures Classics.

But buyers like Bernard are not only interested in films that make notable debuts at the Palais. Cannes is also a thriving market, where agents gather on the Croisette, seeking financing for films that often have directors and actors attached. This year, some of the hottest packages include “The Ritual,” an exorcism tale starring Al Pacino and Dan Stevens as priests; “Way of the Warrior Kid,” an inspirational drama about a Navy SEAL that will star Chris Pratt; “Kill Me,” a murder mystery starring Allison Williams and Charlie Day; and the coming-of-age comedy “Sunny Dancer,” starring Bella Ramsey in “The Last of Us.” On paper, many of them look like winners. However, film industry veterans say it's difficult to determine which films have the right cast or the type of compelling hook that will actually entice audiences to head to the theaters.

“You have to make films that have original stories that have never been told before, but you also need the right caliber of talent to make them marketable,” says John Friedberg, president of Black Bear. “And they have to be done with the right budget. This is a difficult recipe to succeed.

Sales agents point out that more glitzy films would have been available if the strikes had not occurred. They've been in a frantic race to recruit actors, many of whose schedules are hectic as they try to complete projects currently in production or about to begin filming when negotiations with SAG-AFTRA come to an end. failed.

“We're seeing that the things that were put in place last year are working well, but trying to put new things in place is very difficult in terms of the availability issue,” says Gabrielle Stewart, CEO of HanWay Films.

When it comes to pitching to studios and streamers, executives like Stewart may be faced with new teams with different priorities. Netflix, for example, has a new film chief in Dan Lin, who recently took over from Scott Stuber. The company has been very active at past Cannes, spending $50 million to buy “Pain Hustlers” starring Emily Blunt and $11 million to reprise the Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore drama “May December.” But Netflix has indicated it wants to release fewer films, joining a long line of Hollywood players looking to save money, and some agents say privately they don't expect it or other streamers to be as active at Cannes.

But others are quick to note that recent festivals like Toronto and Sundance have seen their share of big deals, even if they took place during the strikes or immediately afterward. Netflix, for example, spent big on Richard Linklater's “Hit Man” and the documentary “Skywalkers,” while Warner Bros. Discovery paid $15 million for “Super/Man,” a documentary about the late actor and advocate Christopher Reeve.

“There are still outrageous amounts of money allocated to content production and acquisition,” notes John Sloss, a veteran sales agent. “I don’t know if it’s diminished much.”

But it's hard to escape the pessimism gripping the industry as it sheds its passports. Netflix and its ilk may still be spending, but not at the levels they once spent, and the film industry, at least the one that relies on theaters, faces more competition than ever from video games, YouTube and from TikTok. Glen Basner, the founder of FilmNation, has been coming to Cannes for decades. He saw his popularity and prominence wax and wane, and he weathered his share of economic downturns and setbacks, launching FilmNation in 2008, during the Great Recession. He's tired of the pessimism he hears around the company.

“The biggest challenge we face is fear and uncertainty,” Basner says. “We need to dust ourselves off from COVID and the strikes and start thinking optimistically. We can't get stuck in this negative conversation loop. People need to go beyond all that because it's great to work in the film business.

Alex Ritman contributed to this report.



A surprising number of films from the official Cannes selection are heading to the Croisette without a distribution deal in key territories. Here's a look at the attractive features ready for the right buyer.

The apprentice

Ali Abbasi's animated drama stars Sebastian Stan as the younger version of Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong as his consigliere, Roy Cohn. Takes place in competition.

Sales: Rocket science

Destination Motel

Karim Aïnouz returns to Cannes with this erotic thriller. Her

Cannes 2023 entry, “Firebrand”, sold worldwide.

Sales The match factory

Bird

The latest stars Cannes veteran Andrea Arnold, Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan, whose career is hotter than hot now, and Franz Rogowski, another actor finally acclaimed.

Sales Cornerstone Films

Megalopolis

Much has been written about Francis Ford Coppola's self-financed epic, and buyers are circling but may hold off on any deals until his Cannes bow. Coppola's lawyer, Barry Hirsch, courts buyers; French independent distributor Le Pacte is close to closing a deal for France.

The Shrouds

David Cronenberg returns with a powerful cast – Vincent Cassell, Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce – in a film that will make fans of the genre salivate. Should generate a lot of distribution interest.

Sales SBS International.

Oh, Canada

Paul Schrader has recruited one of the biggest young stars in the world right now – Jacob Elordi – alongside veteran Richard Gere in this adaptation of Russell Banks' novel “Foregone.” This looks like prestige awards season material for the right buyer.

Sales Arclight/WME

Limonov: The Ballad

Acclaimed author Kirill Serebrennikov offers an English-language adaptation of Emmanuel Carrère's fictionalized biography of Russian radical poet and political dissident Eduard Limonov, played by Ben Whishaw.

The balconies

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” star Noémie Merlant and her “Fire” director Céline Sciamma co-wrote this fantasy horror comedy, directed by Merlant. Excellent pedigree for an adventurous buyer.

Sales MK2

Now dive into a VIP+ Subscriber Report…