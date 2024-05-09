Jyotika says she left Bollywood after her debut film failed, adds why South industry is better





Jyotika started her career in the Indian film industry with the Hindi film, To keep the doli decoration, which starred Akshaye Khanna as the male lead. The 1997 film was a smash hit at the box office and eventually the actress moved to South India to work in the regional film industry. However, Jyotika made her comeback to Bollywood after 27 years with Satanwith Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan. Jyotika says she drifted into the South Indian film industry as her first Hindi film didn't do well Recently, in a conversation with News18 Showsha, Jyotika spoke at length about the time she disappeared from Bollywood and revealed the reason behind it. She mentioned that the first film has to do well at the Bollywood box office to get the next deals. In his words: “I haven’t received a single offer for Hindi films. I drifted into Southern films 27 years ago and since then I have only worked in Southern films. My first Hindi film didn't do well in theaters. It’s all very formulaic. Your first movie needs to be released so you can receive more offers. Recommended reading: Pak Actress, Mawra Hocane, Says Her Sister, Urwa Is Irreplaceable, Reveals Her Niece's Adorable Nickname Jyotika reveals she faced tough competition from her contemporaries when she made her Bollywood debut During the conversation, Jyotika recalled how she faced tough competition from her peers, who started around the same time as her and worked with big production houses. The actress shared that her film was also produced by a big banner, but destiny had other plans and she had to leave Bollywood. Jyotika added: “When I started my career, there was a whole group of girls working in big production houses. Even my film was produced by a big banner, but as fate would have it, it was not released. Luckily, I had signed a southern film and turned away from Bollywood. Don't Miss: Sonakshi Sinha reveals why Rekha once told her mother, Poonam Sinha, that she was her second mother Jyotika highlights the difference between Bollywood and South Indian film industry Jyotika further highlighted the stark difference between Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. She said that although her first film in the regional film industry did not do well, she received subsequent offers based on her performance in the film, unlike in Bollywood. The actress also mentioned that when she got married to South Indian superstar Suriya in 2006, many in the Hindi film industry thought that she had left Bollywood for good. In his words: “People in Bollywood also thought I was a South Indian and thought I didn't want to do Hindi films anymore. It’s been a journey and I’m forever grateful for it. I did a fabulous job there. It’s not like I’m refraining from doing a Hindi film. It's just that I haven't been offered any scripts for so many years. Jyotika will be seen in Srikanth Jyotika made a comeback to the Hindi film industry with Satan and will then be seen in Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. The film will hit theaters on May 10, 2024. In the same interview, Jyotika said that she is grateful to be able to revive her career in Bollywood with a film based on a South Indian person. She started filming for Srikanth Before Satan and recalled that she had to pinch herself to remember that she was back in Bollywood. What do you think of Jyotika's revelations? Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur Parties With Sara Ali Khan After Breakup With Ananya Panday, Sparks Dating Rumors GREAT NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a single story. Get the app GREAT NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a single story. Choose your device Android Or iOS (apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/jyotika-says-she-left-bollywood-after-her-debut-film-flopped-adds-why-southern-industry-is-better-51997 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos