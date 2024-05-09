Meet the actor who beat 7 Bollywood biggies with just one film, his girlfriend broke up and dated him | Celebrity News





This actor defied all odds, eclipsing seven big Bollywood names with just one film. Dive into his journey as he conquered the industry, only to face personal trials as his relationship took unexpected turns! Meet the actor who beat 7 Bollywood biggies with just one film, his girlfriend broke up and dated him (Credits: Instagram) New Delhi: Actor Dino Morea rose to fame after starring in the 2002 film Raaz. The horror film also starred Bipasha Basu in the lead role. Surprisingly, in 2002, Bollywood witnessed a series of releases from several big names including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and many others. However, their films tanked at the box office. In the meantime, Raaz became a blockbuster, paving the way for Dino and Bipaha's filmography in the years to come. Dino Morea dated Bipaha Basu before Raaz? For those who don't know, Dino and Bipasha dated for a long time before they starred in the film. Eventually they broke up as they filmed for Raaz. Bollywood enthusiasts believe that Bipasha cheated on Dino and started dating John Abraham behind his back. Apparently, people assumed an alleged rivalry between the duo. Dino Morea and John Abrahams reportedly have a feud Fans have speculated about their rivalry for years, but the two actors have never spoken about it publicly. Until recently, when Dino spoke with Sidharth Kanan and revealed that there was no rivalry between the two. In fact, he said, I'm clarifying this after years. Bipasha and I broke up and almost a year later, they started dating, and I had started dating someone else. So why would there be animosity? People thought John took my girlfriend, but it was nothing like that. The three of us were talking but people made it something else. He added: “I’m happy to see where he is today. Because back then, when we first started, people said models couldn't act and we proved them wrong. John did really well. I take my hat off to this guy, he did well. Love story of Dino Morea and Bipasha Basus Dino and Bipasha met through a common friend and fell in love with each other. The duo began dating in 1996 but broke up while filming their 2002 film, Raaz. Recalling their breakup, Dino shared: “We went on a blind date, it was weird but we started dating soon after. It was great because we were both starting.

