Chinese actor Gao Yalin, 52, accused of affair with 26-year-old woman

Actor Gao Yalin, 52, was accused of infidelity with a 26-year-old woman by his girlfriend, actress Wei Jia.

According to Sinchon, Wei took to social media on Tuesday, alleging that Gao cheated on her while she was pregnant. She shared screenshots of flirtatious and romantic conversations between Gao and the alleged mistress, claiming the two had a dinner date when her newborn was just two months old. Gao allegedly paid for the appointment and transferred 38,888 yuan ($5,382) and 28,888 yuan to the woman.

Additionally, she accused Gao of strangling and slapping her when she was five months pregnant.

Wei revealed that she and Gao had a heated argument after she found out about his affair. They no longer live together, she said, saying she is raising her child alone, without Gao's financial support.

The topic “Gao Yalin unfaithful and abusive” quickly topped the list of most read topics on Chinese social media platform Weibo, garnering nearly 100 million views. Most comments expressed outrage at Gao, who had maintained a positive image and moral personality.

So far, Gao has not responded to the accusations.

Gao is a well-known Chinese actor, best known for his role in the sitcom “Home with Kids.” He often plays positive characters and is loved by audiences for his mature image. He was hailed on screen as the “Father of the Nation” and the “Husband of the Nation”.

Gao married actress Shi Wei, 41, in 2008. After separating from Shi, he reportedly moved in with Wei without registering their marriage.