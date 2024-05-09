Supreme Court rules against Warner Music in copyright damage case





Flo Rida performs onstage at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, July 22, 2012, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP) John Shearer The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of a Miami music producer in a legal fight against Warner Music to a song by rapper Flo Rida, resolving a dispute over the deadline for seeking damages in copyright cases. The 6-3 decision, written by liberal Justice Elena Kagan, upheld a lower court ruling that favored producer Sherman Nealy, who sued a Warner subsidiary and others in Florida federal court in 2018. Nealy said his label Music Specialist owns the rights to the electronic dance song “Jam the Box” by Tony Butler, also known as Pretty Tony. Warner artist Flo Rida, whose given name is Tramar Dillard, incorporated elements of “Jam the Box” into her 2008 song “In the Ayer.” Nealy sued music publishing company Warner Chappell and others, arguing that they took out an invalid license for “Jam the Box” from Butler, his former business partner, while Nealy was incarcerated for cocaine distribution. The producer sought damages for alleged copyright infringement dating back to 2008. A federal judge ruled that Nealy could only recover damages for violations that occurred in the three years before the suit was filed, based on the U.S. statute of limitations for bringing a copyright infringement action after discovering a claim. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision and said there was “no bar to damages in a timely action.” The Supreme Court upheld the 11th Circuit's ruling on Thursday. The United States Supreme Court building is seen April 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images “The Copyright Act entitles a copyright owner to recover damages for any claim in a timely manner,” Kagan wrote, referring to the 1976 federal law at issue in this case . During arguments before the Supreme Court in February, some justices indicated they could not decide the case before revisiting the statute of limitations issue in separate litigation before them. The justices are currently deliberating whether to adopt the “discovery rule” in a copyright dispute between Hearst Newspapers and photographer Antonio Martinelli. “What concerns me is that we are being asked to decide a question that could be eliminated based on a later decision” on whether the “discovery rule” applies, the judge said. Conservative Samuel Alito during oral arguments. Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch echoed Alito's statements in a dissenting opinion Thursday joined by Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/09/supreme-court-rules-against-warner-music-in-copyright-damages-case-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos