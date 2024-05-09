Harvey Weinstein returns to court in New York after hospitalization





NEW YORK (AP) Harvey Weinstein was expected in a New York City courtroom Thursday as authorities consider California's extradition request to serve his ongoing sentence for a conviction for rape in 2022 in Los Angeles. THE 16 year sentence Weinstein, sentenced in 2023 for raping a woman at a 2013 Los Angeles film festival, was on ice while serving time behind bars in New York after being convicted of rape in Manhattan in 2020. But the Empire State's condemnation was knocked down late last month, overturning his 23-year sentence. The hearing in Queens Criminal Court Thursday morning, days after Weinstein left the city's hospital, is related to California's request, according to prosecutors and defense attorneys. The 72-year-old nevertheless remained in custody in New York while the Manhattan district attorney worked to retry him. At a hearing last week, prosecutors said they could be ready as early as September and that at least one of the two alleged victims was willing to testify again. In that case, the once-powerful former movie mogul is accused of raping an aspiring actor in 2013 and sexually assaulting a television and film production assistant in 2006. He denies the accusations. In overturning the conviction, New York's highest court found that the trial judge had prejudiced Weinstein by making inappropriate decisions, including letting other women testify about allegations he was not accused of. The 2020 conviction was hailed at the time as a milestone in the #MeToo movement, an era that began in 2017 with a flood of allegations against Weinstein. Weinstein was sent to serve his sentence in a prison in upstate New York. After being transferred to municipal custody following the appeals court ruling, he was sent to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where his publicist said he was treated for pneumonia and other medical problems. He was transferred to the city jail complex on Rikers Island. Monday. Source: job

