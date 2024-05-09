Office actor Dwight speaks out after new follow-up series confirmed

Rainn Wilson, otherwise known as Dwight from Officecommented after a follow-up series to the beloved sitcom was picked up by Peacock.

It's been over a decade since we said goodbye to the Dunder Mifflin crew in 2013 – although millions of fans quickly said hello when they hit “play” on the pilot for another rewatch .

The series was popular at the time, but it has only gained more fans since arriving on streaming services and as a result, the creators are now turning their attention to a new series.

Rainn Wilson played Dwight on The Office (NBC)

Rather than a reboot or spin-off of Officethe new series will feature an all-new cast as well as a new company.

However, it will take place in the same universe as Dunder Mifflin, and will be filmed in the same mockumentary style as the original American series.

The official logline for the new series, cited by Variety, reveals that the documentary crew that filmed Jim, Pam, Dwight and the rest of the staff is now focusing on a “dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher who tries to revive him with “. volunteer journalists.

The series was revealed to be in the works late last year, but has now officially been picked up by Peacock, and fans have mixed opinions on the news.

The new series will feature a new cast. (CNB)

“But the United States Desk “It was a reboot in the first place,” wrote one X user. “Nowhere near as good as the original UK version.”

“People complained about the British remake of Office and then the American version was a success,” wrote a third, before adding: “But I promise you we do NOT need a reboot of Office more. Leave both versions alone, they are perfect as is. »

After fans shared their thoughts, Wilson turned to X to get involved in the debate over the American and British versions of Officeand actually seemed to take the latter's side.

He shared a clip from the UK version which showed his character's counterpart, Gareth, singing a tune which delighted and wowed David Brent – played by Office creator Ricky Gervais – to join us.

Alongside the video, Wilson wrote: “If one had to argue about how and why the UK office was better than the US office, I would start with this scene. One camera set up – one minute. #Perfectenschlag.”

Rainn Wilson has shown his preference for the British version of The Office. (X/@rainnwilson)

A fan responded to assure Wilson that the American version of Office will always have its fans, as they wrote: “Don't let it bother you. I'm sure your version will be better than the new one.”

Others made it clear they couldn't wait to see what the new series would be like, with one commenting: “Honestly, I'm glad it's not a full reboot and more of a sequel series. Maybe we'll get fun cameos.”

We'll just have to wait and see if the new series lives up to the hype!

Subjects: The office, cinema and television