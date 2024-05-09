Entertainment
Office actor Dwight speaks out after new follow-up series confirmed
Featured Image Credit: NBC/NBC Universal
Rainn Wilson, otherwise known as Dwight from Officecommented after a follow-up series to the beloved sitcom was picked up by Peacock.
It's been over a decade since we said goodbye to the Dunder Mifflin crew in 2013 – although millions of fans quickly said hello when they hit “play” on the pilot for another rewatch .
The series was popular at the time, but it has only gained more fans since arriving on streaming services and as a result, the creators are now turning their attention to a new series.
Rainn Wilson played Dwight on The Office (NBC)
Rather than a reboot or spin-off of Officethe new series will feature an all-new cast as well as a new company.
However, it will take place in the same universe as Dunder Mifflin, and will be filmed in the same mockumentary style as the original American series.
The official logline for the new series, cited by Variety, reveals that the documentary crew that filmed Jim, Pam, Dwight and the rest of the staff is now focusing on a “dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher who tries to revive him with “. volunteer journalists.
The series was revealed to be in the works late last year, but has now officially been picked up by Peacock, and fans have mixed opinions on the news.
The new series will feature a new cast. (CNB)
“But the United States Desk “It was a reboot in the first place,” wrote one X user. “Nowhere near as good as the original UK version.”
“People complained about the British remake of Office and then the American version was a success,” wrote a third, before adding: “But I promise you we do NOT need a reboot of Office more. Leave both versions alone, they are perfect as is. »
After fans shared their thoughts, Wilson turned to X to get involved in the debate over the American and British versions of Officeand actually seemed to take the latter's side.
He shared a clip from the UK version which showed his character's counterpart, Gareth, singing a tune which delighted and wowed David Brent – played by Office creator Ricky Gervais – to join us.
Alongside the video, Wilson wrote: “If one had to argue about how and why the UK office was better than the US office, I would start with this scene. One camera set up – one minute. #Perfectenschlag.”
Rainn Wilson has shown his preference for the British version of The Office. (X/@rainnwilson)
A fan responded to assure Wilson that the American version of Office will always have its fans, as they wrote: “Don't let it bother you. I'm sure your version will be better than the new one.”
Others made it clear they couldn't wait to see what the new series would be like, with one commenting: “Honestly, I'm glad it's not a full reboot and more of a sequel series. Maybe we'll get fun cameos.”
We'll just have to wait and see if the new series lives up to the hype!
Subjects: The office, cinema and television
|
Sources
2/ https://www.unilad.com/film-and-tv/news/rainn-wilson-the-office-reboot-follow-up-series-044020-20240509
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Office actor Dwight speaks out after new follow-up series confirmed
- Kylie McKenzie: Jury awards $9 million in damages to tennis player in sexual assault case
- Trump attacks Biden for threatening to take weapons away from Israel
- In India, Narendra Modi's anti-Muslim campaign reaches a new level
- Harvey Weinstein returns to court in New York after hospitalization
- America's great innovation engine ignites again
- Russia may have crossed a line, but Britain's move to expel military attachés increases risk of escalation | world news
- Andrea Riseborough to play Isabella Blow in 'Queen of Fashion'
- Almost 3,000 families lose the free healthy food scheme
- Supreme Court rules against Warner Music in copyright damage case
- Projected College Football Playoff bracket: What the 2025 field would look like based on the post-spring top 25 rankings
- Google I/O 2024: What to expect