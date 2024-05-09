Kristen Stewart says Hollywood's self-congratulation for gender equality seems fake | Kristen Stewart





Kristen Stewart has slammed Hollywood's efforts for gender equality, saying the industry's pat on the back for female filmmakers to embrace it seems wrong. Talk to To carry magazine for the release of Love Lies Bleeding, a violent romance set in the world of female bodybuilding, Stewart said much of the high-profile greenlighting of female-driven stories was lip service. [Theres a] thinking that we can check these little boxes and then end the patriarchy, and how that was all done, she said. It's easy for them to say, “Look what they were doing.” We're shooting the Maggie Gyllenhaals film! We are filming the Margot Robbies film! And you say, OK, cool. You chose four. Stewart went on to praise Gyllenhaal's film The Lost Daughter and Robbie Barbie, saying: I am in awe of these women, I love these women [but] It seems wrong. If we praise each other for broadening our perspective, when we haven't really done enough, then we stop expanding. The statistics seem to confirm Stewart's skepticism. A report released by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative in January shows that women made no major progress in Hollywood in 2023: Of the 116 female directors evaluated in 2023, 12.1% were women. Founder Stacy L Smith said: For businesses and industry members who want to believe the board problem is solved, it is far from over. Stewart spoke about the challenges she faced trying to finance an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir, The Chronology of Water, which she hopes to direct and has been in the works for seven years. My film is about incest, periods and a woman who violently regains possession of her voice and her body. It's hard to watch sometimes, but it's going to be a damn thrill, she said. And I think it's commercial, but I don't think I have any idea what that means. ignore past newsletter promotion Grab a seat at the cinema with our weekly email packed with all the latest news and movie action that matters Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion I think people would want to see that, but then I think maybe people want to watch movies about Jesus and dogs.

