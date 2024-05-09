Miss USA and Miss Teen USA resign within days of each otherExBulletin

. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Supermodels Unlimited

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Supermodels Unlimited

Miss USA 2023 and Miss Teen USA relinquished their crowns within days of each other this week, leaving their parent organization without its two biggest titleholders and under increasing scrutiny.

Their departures are the latest in a series of recent controversies within the Miss USA and Miss Universe organizations and have prompted many state titleholders to publicly pressure the pageant for more transparency.

Miss USA Noelia Voigt announced her resignation in a Instagram post Monday, citing “the importance of making decisions that are best for you and your mental health.”

The 24-year-old became the first Venezuelan-American woman to win Miss USA in September 2023, representing Utah. In her resignation statement, she expressed gratitude for the connections and platform gained over more than seven years of competing in pageants and urged others to “never compromise your physical and mental well-being.”

“Deep down, I know this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and I hope I continue to inspire others to stand strong, to prioritize your mental health, to advocate for yourself and those of others using your voice, and to never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it seems uncertain,” Voigt wrote.

Eagle-eyed followers noted in the comments section that the first letters of the first 11 sentences of his statement spelled “I AM SILENCED” (the other three spelled “HIP”).

Concerns and criticism grew in the days that followed, particularly after Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava, 17, announced her resignation in a similar format. Instagram post Wednesday.

Srivastava, of New Jersey, was also crowned in September 2023 and said her resignation comes after “months of struggling with this decision.”

“I will always look back fondly on my time as Miss NJ Teen USA, and the experience of representing my state as the first generation of Mexican Americans on the national level was rewarding in itself,” she said. she writes. “After careful consideration, I have decided to resign because I realize that my personal values ​​no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.”

She did not develop the plot, but added to the intrigue by opening her statement with this quote attributed to the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche: “There are no beautiful surfaces without terrible depth.”

Srivastava said she looks forward to finishing 11th grade and applying to college, as well as continuing her collaborations with nonprofits focused on education and literacy and promoting her multilingual book for children about acceptance, calling this work “my REAL goal.”

Voigt was one of many people to leave positive comments on her post, writing in part: “So proud of you, my angel.”

The organization did not respond to NPR's requests for comment.

But the Miss United States And Miss Teen USA The Instagram accounts each acknowledged the departure of their titleholders, in almost identical posts, thanking them for their service and wishing them the best.

“The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand that she must prioritize herself at this time,” Voigt wrote on the Miss USA account. “We are currently reviewing plans to hand over responsibilities to a successor, and we will soon announce the crowning of the new Miss USA.”

The 2024 edition of the Miss USA pageant is expected to take place in early August.

A Miss USA employee had resigned a few days earlier, denouncing “toxicity in the workplace”

Voigt and Srivastava aren't the only recent Miss USA departures.

Former social media director Claudia Michelle first announced her resignation this weekend in a statement. Instagram post who accused the organization of mistreating all three of them.

“Being offered your dream job and seeing that it was anything but daunting,” Michelle wrote.

Michelle said she felt compelled to speak out because “this is a women's empowerment organization,” emphasizing that she did not sign an NDA.

She said she was not allowed to recruit anyone else to her social media team, something “absolutely necessary” for a “brand of this caliber” and that she had worked without compensation financial during his first two months of work.

She added that she had witnessed a “decline [Voigt’s] mental health since we first met” and “the lack of respect towards [Srivastava] and her family”, believing that the teenage title holder has not received enough attention on social networks.

“I saw Noelia and Uma unable to share their personal demands on social networks and threatened by [Miss Universe Organization] “social media rules and guidelines” that I have yet to see,” Michelle wrote. “I think the way the current management talks about their title holders is unprofessional and inappropriate; I disavow workplace toxicity and harassment of any kind. »

The organization told USA Today in a statement, he said he was “disturbed to hear the false accusations made by a former Miss USA employee.”

“Miss USA is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive and supportive environment, and we take these allegations seriously,” the statement added. “Indeed, we have and will continue to prioritize the well-being of everyone involved with Miss USA.”

After a few difficult years, the title holders demand “total transparency” from the organization

The Miss USA organization has had a turbulent few years, as Business Insider reported.

In early 2022, Cheslie Kryst, the winner of Miss USA 2019, committed suicide. Later that fall, days after R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss USA, other contestants publicly accused organizers of rigging the pageant in her favor.

The Miss Universe Organization responded by suspending Miss USA president Crystle Stewart and launching a third-party investigation into the allegations.

Around that time, news emerged that Stewart's husband, Max Sebrechts, had resigned as vice president of Miss USA earlier that year after several contestants in the 2021 pageant accused him of sexual harassment .

In January 2023, Gabriel won the Miss Universe title, becoming the first American to do so in a decade and dropping her Miss USA crown to runner-up Morgan Romero of North Carolina.

In August, the Miss Universe Organization said the investigation found the rigging allegations were false, but that they parting ways with Stewart nevertheless. Current President and CEO of Miss USA Laylah Rose was announced to replace it the same day.

Criticism of Miss USA has resurfaced since the titleholders resigned this week.

Several 2023 state titleholders have shared a joint statement on social media, saying the majority of the Miss USA 2023 class supports Voigt's decision to resign and asking the Miss USA Organization to release her from the confidentiality clause of her life contract “so she can be free to talk about his experiences and his times”. as Miss USA.”

The statement, which began circulating Wednesday, requests a response within 24 hours.

“Our goal is to give Noelia her voice back,” they wrote. “We demand full transparency for applicants in the Class of 2024 and beyond.”