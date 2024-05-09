Entertainment
In Barb Exchange by Team Uddhav and Team Shinde, a Bollywood reference
Mumbai:
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'Mera Baap Gaddar Hai' remark targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde on Thursday triggered a massive controversy in the state, with her rival Shiv Sena criticizing her for her “filmy” jibe. .
Canvassing for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Mumbai's northeast Lok Sabha seat Sanjay D. Patil at Ghatkopar on Wednesday evening, PriyankaChaturvedi slammed Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde, who are eyeing a Kalyan Lok hat-trick Sabha. headquartered in neighboring Thane district.
“Who are you Eknath Shinde? What are you? You are nothing but a 'gaddar' (traitor),” Priyanka Chaturvedi said, reminding the gathering of the split in the undivided Shiv Sena in June 2022.
Priyanka Chaturvedi continued, “Whatever you do, you cannot escape the taint of ‘Gaddar’… It will even haunt your family, like in the film ‘Deewar’ (1975). »
She was referring to Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue with his brother Shashi Kapoor in the film, pointing out how some goons had tattooed 'Mera Baap Chor Hai' on his arm.
“Similarly, Chief Minister's son Shrikant Shinde will always carry the burden. 'Mera Baap Gaddar Hain' is written on his forehead and he cannot escape the consequences,” Priyanka Chaturvedi said amid thunderous laughter. applause.
The reference was to the unprecedented revolt of June 2022 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was toppled and Eknath Shinde assumed the Chief Minister's seat with the support of the BJP.
Taking further pictures, she said the MVA was on the verge of a huge victory across Maharashtra and it was the “people's fight against the ruling MahaJhoothi alliance”.
The MahaYuti alliance hit back on Thursday with Shiv Sena deputy chief Sanjay Nirupam, spokespersons Sheetal Mhatre and Sanjay Shirsat, and BJP's Nitesh Rane attacking it for its film jibe.
Terming the statement as highly inappropriate from a woman MP from SS (UBT), Sanjay Nirupam claimed that it was Uddhav Thackeray who became a 'Maha Gaddar' after betraying the BJP to join the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (in October). 2019).
“If she truly believes his statement, then Aditya Thackeray's forehead should say 'Mera Baap Maha-Gaddar Hai'. His father had committed a betrayal of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals by associating himself with the Congress, to which the former opposed all his life,” Nirupam said.
Warning that she would be forced to reveal certain things about SS (UBT) leaders like Aditya Thackeray in Davos (Switzerland), Sheetal Mhatre asked Priyanka Chaturvedi to be careful with her language while talking about the Chief Minister.
Sanjay Shirsat said that if necessary, he could also give a befitting reply to Priyanka Chaturvedi, but he was holding back as he did not want to be accused of attacking a woman parliamentarian, but said that she should show restraint.
Nitesh Rane called Priyanka Chaturvedi's statement “nonsense” and questioned whether it was appropriate to use such language about someone's father on a public platform.
“What if the MahaYuti leaders said something like this about the Thackerays? Would it be acceptable for Priyanka Chaturvedi if something was said about her father,” asked Nitesh Rane.
In a favorable tone, Leader of Opposition SS (UBT) in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said “he (Shinde) is a 'gaddar', so what is wrong to call him a traitor.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Patil, a former MP, is pitted against MahaYuti-BJP newcomer Mihir C. Kotecha in the Mumbai North East LS seat after the party dropped its MP Manoj K. Kotak following reports unfavorable.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/in-team-uddhav-and-team-shindes-barb-exchange-a-bollywood-reference-5627899
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
