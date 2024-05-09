Review: Seth Rogen smokes the bowl with Bill Burr, Snoop, Post Malone

A late start of just half an hour boded well for Netflix's highest-profile comedy, music and marijuana-themed benefit variety show Is a Joke. The May 1 Bowl kickoff featuring Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze and Sebastian Maniscalco, for example, had a jazz combo tasked with killing 45 minutes before the stand-ups took center stage .

A week later, sporting a shiny black tuxedo and a devilish grin, host Seth Rogen appeared with an oversized match to spark the three-story prop bang commissioned for the festival. As a plume of smoke covered the stage, the white-tailed Hollywood Chamber Orchestra belted out the theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey Thus Spake Zarathustra, and opening rapper Lil Dicky challenged Roseanne Barr for the tensest rendition of Star-Spangled Banner ever before launching into Freaky. Friday.

Rogen lights up a giant fake bong during his Seth Rogen Smokes the Bowl show at the Hollywood Bowl. (Randall Michelson/Netflix)

Even I think it's a bit too much! Legal weeds; what am I trying to prove? » Rogen asked on stage. His thoughts on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef You don't hear defensive rap often. You don't hear rap, it's like I'm a good father! I shouldn't be a registered sex offender! were covered by Abbott Elementary cast member Janelle James. Men are happy at the moment, she observed. Sports and a rap battle at the same time? I caught my boyfriend jumping the other day! Men cannot be happy. They sit around dissecting poetry, how charming!

From the start, the almost sold-out 18,000 spectators happily enjoyed the open-air event. A cool evening breeze grew more and more fragrant and thick under the spotlights and the trippy, spinning pastels.

Janelle James in Seth Rogen Smokes the Bowl for Netflix is ​​a joke fest at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday. (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)

The good vibes continued with Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng, who designed his set especially for the occasion. It's great to perform at legendary American venues like this one, where Dave Chappelle almost got murdered! » he enthused. America is a country that places show business above all else. This is how much we love show business in America: Remember 10 years ago when Seth Rogen made a movie about Kim Jung Un that almost destroyed the world? The Interview almost caused a global thermonuclear war! We kind of forgot that, didn't we? It was the Cuban Missile Crisis of our generation!

Seth Rogen's Ronny Chieng Smokes the Bowl for Netflix is ​​a prank fest at the Hollywood Bowl. (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)

To be honest, we didn't remember much at the moment. Chieng helpfully revisited the production in great detail for most of his time, noting, “We almost destroyed the world at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes!” Also, in Malaysia there is the death penalty for smoking weed, everyone here would be executed!

Seth Rogen's Ramy Youssef Smokes the Bowl for Netflix is ​​a prank fest at the Hollywood Bowl. (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)

Peabody Award and Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef followed, the non-smoker warning: I don't think anyone here understands how much weed is smoked behind the scenes. I know you saw some here, and it was nothing!

A long story about adopting a rescue dog included references to autism and Harry Potter when Youssef suddenly realized I've been here too long! My perception of time is clearly: I'm high, I'm not going to be rude, I have to go! Which he did very quickly and hilariously.

I don't know if you know you're at a charity event right now, Rogen checked in, thanking Netflix for the event and those who were helping him. Hilarity for Charity Foundation fight against Alzheimer's disease. Of all the Hollywood Bowl shows, this is the only one where the money goes to charity. Jerry Seinfeld kept the money, you know, to buy a sixteenth of the Porsche!

Post Malone to Seth Rogen Smokes the Bowl for Netflix is ​​a prank fest at the Hollywood Bowl. (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)

Immediately afterward, a surprise eight-song set from Post Malone (Better Now, Psycho, Chemical) brought the audience to their feet, who agreed that yes, it was definitely good to stretch, and that standing up was totally better to watch the colorful lasers and bursting pyrotechnics anyway. Ooooh, fire!

Bill Burr to Seth Rogen Smokes the Bowl for Netflix is ​​a prank fest at the Hollywood Bowl. (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)

Surprise comedy guest Bill Burr followed Congratulations with a few top-notch minutes about Hollywood pedophiles and decrying cancel culture. Just as he mentioned hitting a baby, the scene shifted to the women's restroom: clean, little foot traffic, the floor painted a mossy, forest green that seemed much softer and spongier than the concrete has no right to appear so. Don't try to touch it. And wash your hands. Back and seated, Burr continued: You better have a black man in the trunk, or you, sir, are in trouble!

Daz Dillinger, Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and Seth Rogen Smokes the Bowl for Netflix is ​​a prank fest at the Hollywood Bowl. (Rob Liggins/Netflix)

As the end of the unconventional perks neared, Rogen announced a good tip: The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra's trumpeter was not only one of the best trumpeters in the world, but the guy responsible for the theme song to Jeopardy! The Bowl went wild on both the classic jam and a sexy new smooth jazz version before losing its collective mind for the final act Snoop Dogg, his refrain from the next episodes about smoking weed every day! and the call and response of Nothin But a G Thang. Plus, how could it be better than Gin and Juice for charity?

Lighting a joint, Snoop went around conducting the orchestra and giving props to the musicians, Give it up for my band!

Los Angeles, now home to America's largest comedy festival, reminds fans how lucky they are to exist among the most important, innovative and groundbreaking live artists of our time. Amazing musical moments like the conclusion of Seth Rogen Smokes the Bowl with Snoop rapping hip-hop classics Jump Around, Drop it Like Its Hot, Who Am I (Whats My Name?), an orchestral cover of Zarathustra and a shower of celebratory fireworks remind us of this. how far we are capable of going…and growing.