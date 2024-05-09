NJEDA Board Names Netflix as Studio Partner, Continuing Momentum in New Jersey Film Industry

May 8, 2024 4 minute of reading

Projects filmed at Fort Monmouth's new state-of-the-art production studio campus are now eligible for expanded film tax credits.

TRENTON, NJ (May 8, 2024) New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) The Board of Directors today appointed Netflix Inc. like a Studio partner allowing the media company to access extensive benefits under the States Film and digital media tax credit program. Under the designation agreement, Netflix commits to occupying a New Jersey film production facility for at least 10 years and is potentially eligible for a 40% base tax credit for qualified production expenses on New Jersey's future film projects.

The expanded film and digital media tax credit program, coupled with strong state support, makes a compelling case for the return of major production companies to New Jersey – the birthplace of cinema, said Governor Phil Murphy. With Netflix leading the way, the creation of new world-class studios has solidified New Jersey's position as a national leader in film and television production. These substantial investments will create thousands of good-paying jobs, support small businesses and vendors, and boost the regional economy.

In January 2023 , Netflix has entered into a purchase, sale and redevelopment agreement with the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) to purchase 292 acres and develop more than one million square feet of studio production and support space in the old Fort Monmouth. The state-of-the-art production studio campus will include 12 soundstages, backstage areas, an office building and other production support facilities. More than 280,000 square feet of production space included in the project has been designated as Studio Partner Facility space by Netflix. Netflix plans to open the full facility in 2028.

Under Governor Murphy's leadership, film production continues to thrive in the Garden State, as evidenced by Netflix's commitment to building a world-class studio in Fort Monmouth, said Tim Sullivan, CEO of NJEDA. With the benefits of a generous film and digital media tax credit program and current designation, Netflix is ​​poised to increase its presence in New Jersey, revitalizing local communities and providing… countless exciting career opportunities.

Founded in 1997, Netflix is ​​a leading entertainment services company, providing subscription video-on-demand and over-the-top streaming services for movies and television shows. In 2013, Netflix created its original content division and its productions, such as Stranger Things, Black Mirror and The Irishman, have received critical acclaim and won numerous awards.

I want to thank Governor Murphy and his administration for their unwavering commitment to bringing this project to fruition, said Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.. Today, we are one step closer to making New Jersey an international center for studio production and Netflix is ​​excited to be a part of it.

By expanding New Jersey's Film and Digital Media Tax Credit program last summer, we sought to create incentives that would encourage studios to make a long-term commitment to our state, said Senator Vin Gopal. The appointment of Netflix as a partner studio proves that we have succeeded. New Jersey will soon be home to one of the most vibrant film studios in the world, and its work will be driven by direct partnerships with local businesses and communities.

This is an extremely exciting next step and a massive commitment to investing in people and production facilities here in Monmouth County. This will create countless jobs for the local community and economy, not to mention expanding New Jersey's film heritage, said Senator Declan OScanlon. I am grateful to see Netflix making this commitment to help with the next steps in the innovative revitalization of Fort Monmouth. It's historic. I commend the Murphy administration, especially the EDA, for a job well done.

The designation of Netflixs Film Studio Partner by NJEDA is a momentous event in the ongoing redevelopment of the Fort Monmouth property. The Borough of Oceanport, FMERA's Board of Directors and administrative staff, particularly Executive Director Kara Kopach, and the State of New Jersey have worked tirelessly to achieve this transformative economic and social revitalization of a abandoned military installation, said the mayor of Oceanport Thomas J. TvrdikThat a small town like Oceanport is home to part of Netflix's east coast operations center is simply incomprehensible to someone like me who has spent my entire life in this town. Along with the entire Oceanports Borough Council, I look forward to the opportunities Netflix will bring to Oceanport, Eatontown, Monmouth County and the State of New Jersey.

Eatontown is excited to welcome Netflix to our community. The closure of Fort Monmouth left a huge void in the region. The size and scope of the Netflix project will bring enormous benefits to and revitalize the region, said Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico, Jr.. I would like to thank Kara Kopach and her team at FMERA for their tireless efforts to redevelop Fort Monmouth. Together with Mayor Tvrdik of Oceanport, Eatontown is pleased to begin the next phase of negotiations with Netflix and move this project forward.

Netflix's decision to build a premier production studio in New Jersey symbolizes the momentum of the state's film industry, attracting more studios thanks to the breadth of local talent, diversity of locations filming and the generous incentives the Garden State offers. said Jon Crowley, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission. Today's designation will allow Netflix to access increased benefits under the successful Film and Digital Media Tax Credit program, and our continued partnership over the next decade will strengthen the position of New Jersey as a hub of media production.

Total production spending in New Jersey has increased since 2018, when Governor Murphy reinstated the Film and digital media tax credit program. Funded through 2039, the program provides a tax credit of up to 35% of eligible film production expenses, including a diversity tax credit of up to 4% for productions that employ the services of women or people of color.

The program was expanded in 2021, increasing the annual allocation to $400 million and granting NJEDA the authority to designate eligible film production companies as studio partners, who must commit to occupying major studios in New Jersey likely to have significant economic impacts. Studio partners have access to a separate pool of $150 million in incentives under the Film and Digital Media Tax Credit program and allow a production company to earn higher additional wages and salaries to the average within the framework of its tax credit.

