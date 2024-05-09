Entertainment
How to pronounce actor's name Domhnall Gleeson
We finally have confirmation that a new series set in the world of NBC Office is coming, and to sweeten the deal, we already know some of the stars of the show.
One of the actors confirmed for the new Peacock original series Since Office the creator Greg Daniels is none other than Domhnall Gleesona familiar face who has done it all since Harry Potter has Star Wars.
If you pay attention to pop culture, you've no doubt seen Gleeson over the years, but what you might not know is how exactly to pronounce the actor's name. Now that he is heading towards the world of Dunder Mifflinwe thought now might be a good time for a quick guide to Gleeson's legacy and the pronunciation of his name.
Domhnall Gleeson's Irish roots
Born in Dublin, Gleeson is Irish by birth and part of an acting family that includes his father, Brendan Gleeson (who you also saw in Harry Potternot to mention films like Brave heart And The Banshees of Inisherin), and his brother, Brian Gleeson (whose work includes shows like Peaky Blinders And Irish franc, which he and Domhnall co-created). The Gleeson siblings worked together and Domhnall also worked alongside his father, but unless you've heard him speak in interviews, it's possible you didn't know Gleeson was Irish.
In many of his most important roles, including General Hux in Star Wars and Bill Weasley in Harry Potter, Gleeson doesn't do his natural accent. He often adopted British, American and other dialects for his roles, so much so that slipping into his natural voice for a role sometimes proved a challenge.
The Irish accent, yeah, I find it tricky, actually, in a funny way”, Gleeson said Men's health in 2020. “I didn't always like doing my own accent. Because doing an accent is an incredible way to study a text, like if you're doing an accent you have to hammer those lines into your head so hard that makes you think about what the words mean, and it also puts you in a certain headspace, it changes you.
How to pronounce Domhnall Gleeson's name
Keeping Gleeson's career and roots in mind, you may still be wondering how exactly he pronounces his first name. Fortunately, Gleeson himself has offered a handy guide. Talk to Weekly Entertainment in 2015the actor explained: “It's Domhnall, that's how I pronounce my name, which is like 'tonal' but with a D instead of a T, and the M is just there to confuse Americans.”
So this is it. Now, when discussing upcoming projects like his new series Peacock, you can tell all your friends that “Domhnall” is pronounced to rhyme with “tonal.”
And speaking of this new series, you won't have long to wait. Located in the same universe as Officethe new show will follow “a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and its editor trying to revive it with volunteer journalists.”
Production is expected to begin this summer, which means we'll know very soon when we can expect the series to premiere. Keep checking NBC Insider for updates on the project.
