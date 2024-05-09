Glen Powell in talks to star in next JJ Abrams film





Glen Powell continues to be one of the most in-demand leading men in Hollywood right now. The actor is in talks to star in director JJ Abrams' upcoming film, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. No deal is in place yet and plot details are currently under wraps, although the project does not involve time travel, putting to rest recent rumors about Abrams' potential plans. A representative for Abrams' production company, Bad Robot, declined to comment. Both Powell and Abrams are producers of the Paul Crowder documentary film The Blue Angels, which will be released in Imax on May 17 before being released on Prime Video a week later. The project follows a year with the highly regarded Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron. Earlier Wednesday, THR reported that Powell is set to star alongside Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern in writer-director John Lee Hancock's legal drama Monsanto. Rocket Science is expected to launch international sales from the Cannes Film Market later this month, with CAA Media Finance handling domestic rights. Powell has been particularly in demand since starring alongside Sydney Sweeney in the Sony romantic comedy Anyone but you. Powell co-wrote and stars in Richard Linklater's Netflix comedy Hitmanwhich begins streaming next month after premiering at the Venice Film Festival last year. The actor also stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos in Lee Isaac Chung's action sequel. Twiststhat Universal will release in theaters on July 19. Additionally, Powell will film the revenge drama Huntington in South Africa this spring, and he's attached to Edgar Wright's new adaptation of The running man for Paramount. Abrams, who remains busy as a producer, hasn't directed a film since 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He has already directed films such as Mission: Impossible III, Super 8And Star Trek and its sequel. Powell is repped by CAA, The Initiative Group and Johnson Shapiro. The InSneider was the first to report that Powell was in talks for Abrams' film.

