Mother's Day 2024: Who are the mother-daughter duos in Bollywood?

As Mothers' Day approaches, we take a moment to appreciate the unique bond shared by mothers and daughters, especially in the glamorous world of Bollywood and entertainment in general. This list highlights some of the most famous mother-daughter duos who have made a significant impact on the Indian film industry, past and present. Their shared journeys reflect not only their family ties but also their contributions to cinema and culture.

Celebrating Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood's Iconic Mother-Daughter Duos

1. Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan



Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana kissing SRK/X

Gauri Khan is known not only as the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but also for her own successful career as an interior designer and film producer. She runs her own design studio, Gauri Khan Designs, serving high-end clients including celebrities. Additionally, Gauri has ventured into film production with several successful projects under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment. His daughter, Suhana Khan, who recently starred in 'Archies', is making her own mark in the entertainment field. Growing up in the spotlight, Suhana was always drawn to the world of acting and fashion.

2. Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is a well-known Indian television actress. She also won “Bigg Boss” and appeared in several reality shows. Shweta has faced personal challenges with resilience and grace. His daughter, Palak Tiwari, is starting her own career in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in the horror comedy “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter” and is active in modeling and social media. Shweta and Palak have a close and supportive relationship. They are often seen together at public events and on social media, where Shweta shows her pride and love for her daughter.

3. Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt



Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt/X

Soni Razdan is a well-known actress and director who has worked in theater and Bollywood. Her daughter, Alia Bhatt, has quickly become one of the best actresses in Bollywood today. Alia's successful career includes a mix of popular and critically acclaimed films, showing that she has inherited her mother's talent and dedication to the arts. Their relationship shows how sharing a love for the arts can strengthen family bonds. Soni and Alia often support each other at events and on social media, showing off their close bond.

4. Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor



Sridevi with her daughter Janhvi/X

Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor are a famous mother-daughter couple in Bollywood. Sridevi was a famous actress known for her roles in films like 'Chandni' and 'Mr. India'. She was appreciated for her incredible acting skills during her long career.Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi's elder daughter, started her acting career with the film 'Dhadak' in 2018, right after Sridevi's death. Since then, Janhvi has made her own mark in Bollywood with roles in several films.Janhvi often talks about her mother's influence, both in her acting and in her personal life. She shares how Sridevi's hard work and humble nature inspire her every day. Even though Sridevi is no longer around, her influence on Janhvi continues, showing the strong bond they shared. Together, they represent the past and present of Bollywood.

5. Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan

Sharmila Tagore, from the royal family of Pataudi, is a Bollywood legend whose elegance and talent have captivated millions. His daughter, Soha Ali Khan, although having taken a quieter path in Bollywood with roles in films like Rank of Basanti, shares his mother's grace and is also the author of books, showcasing his literary side. Their public appearances often showcase their refined and intellectual approach to life in Bollywood.

6.Tanuja and Kajol



Photo by Tanuja and Kajol/X

Tanuja, an acclaimed actress of her time, known for her roles in films like Jewel Thief And Haathi Simple Saathipassed on her cinematic legacy to her daughter Kajol, one of Bollywood's leading actresses of the 90s. Kajol's dynamic performances in blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge And Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reflect the powerful acting genes inherited from his mother. Their relationship is often celebrated for its strength and resilience, setting mother-daughter goals in the industry.

7. Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan



Baita Kapoor with her daughters/X

Babita Kapoor, herself an actress from a prominent Bollywood family, raised two of Bollywood's most successful actresses, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. Both daughters have carried on their mother's legacy with a distinct flair. Karisma was one of the leading actresses of the 90s, while Kareena continues to dominate the silver screen with her versatility. Their mutual support and admiration often takes center stage in interviews and on social media, celebrating a strong family bond.

8. Sarika and Shruti Haasan



Sarika and Shruti Hassan/X

Sarika, after her illustrious acting career, brought up Shruti Haasan, who became a prominent face of Bollywood and South Indian cinema. Shruti not only performed but also continued her mother's musical legacy by embracing a career as a singer-songwriter. The mother and daughter are known for their strong, independent personalities and their ability to juggle multiple artistic talents, making them incredibly versatile and admired figures in the industry.

9. Poonam Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha





Sonakshi Sinha with her parents/X

Poonam Sinha, a former Miss Young India who also made several film appearances early in her career, is the mother of Sonakshi Sinha, one of Bollywood's leading contemporary actresses. Sonakshi's debut in Dabang Alongside Salman Khan, she has been widely acclaimed and she continues to be a favorite for her roles in action and drama films like in the recently released 'Heeramandi'. The bond they share highlights a legacy of grace and resilience, with Sonakshi often crediting her mother for her grounded approach to fame.

10. Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan



Comparative photo of Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh/X

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are a well-known mother-daughter duo in Bollywood. Sara's mother Amrita Singh was a famous actress in the 1980s and 1990s, known for her excellent performances in films like 'Betaab' and 'Chameli Ki Shaadi'. She took a break from her acting career to raise her family, but later returned to showcase her lasting talent.Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Amrita and actor Saif Ali Khan, made her acting debut in 2018 with the film 'Kedarnath' and quickly rose to fame with another hit, 'Simmba'. Sara often talks about how her mother greatly influenced her career and personal values, teaching her the importance of being professional and humble in a competitive industry.

Sara and Amrita's bond is based on mutual respect and love. Sara shares stories of her mother's support and guidance, showing how their family relationship goes beyond just work, helping to shape the future of acting in Bollywood. Together, Sara and Amrita show how old and new styles of cinema collide, captivating moviegoers around the world.

As we celebrate Mother's Day, the stories of these Bollywood mother-daughter couples remind us of the strong bonds passed down within families. So don't forget to make this Mother's Day special: Happy Mother's Day!

