Heeramandi actor Shruti Sharma recalls breaking out in rashes while filming an intimate scene: 'It was so hard' | Web series





Shruti Sharma, who plays a crucial role in Heeramandi, recently opened up about filming one of the toughest scenes in the show. The actor said the epic drama was not easy to shoot. In an interview with Entertainment Live, Saima mentioned that she found it difficult to carry out a romantic scene with Rajat Kaul. (Alao Reads: Jason Shah talks about filming Manisha Koirala's sexual abuse scene in Heeramandi) Heeramandi actor Shruti Sharma recently revealed that she shot a romantic scene in difficult conditions. Shruti Sharma Opens Up With Intense Romantic Scene Saima, when asked about the most difficult sequence in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, said: There is a scene involving me and Iqbal in which we are romantic, which means it is a very romantic scene. This kind of romance that I had done for the first time on screen. We were driving, we were talking and it was a difficult choreography. We were on top of each other. She further added: I had rashes on my body because it was so hard. I think we shot that scene for a whole day and when that scene ended, my kajal was stained because of the dust and dirt. The scene is so beautiful, but we only know what I looked like when I came out of that bed of hay. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! About statuses In the Heeramandi serial, Shruti plays the role of Saima, who is Alamzeb's servant. The character of Alamzeb is played by Sanjay's niece Sharmin Segal. The show is set during the Indian independence movement in the 1920s-40s, under the British Raj. Heeramandi depicts the power struggle between courtesans, Nawabs and British officials during this historical period. The title of the show is based on the red light district called Heera Mandi in Lahore, which existed before partition and is currently in Pakistan. Constitution Cast Manisha Koirala plays the role of a courtesan named Mallikajaan in the film. Sharmin plays the role of Mallikajaan's daughter Alamzeb. Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Fardeen Khan play the roles of Nawab Zulfikar, Nawab Zoravar and Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed respectively. Other key characters are played by Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Farida Jalal. Heermandi is available for streaming on Netflix.

