In new memoir, Tom Selleck reflects on the difficult years that made him a star in 'Magnum, P.I.'

NEW YORK (AP) Tom Selleck begins his memoir in the middle of a car accident. He was 17 and in the passenger seat when he and two friends took off in his mother's red Chevrolet Corvair, careening down Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles. Everyone would be okay eventually, but it's a heartbreaking moment and a unique way to look back.

It's an unusual way to start, the Magnum, PI and Blue Bloods star admits in an interview. This seemed like the perfect way to look back a bit and talk about my upbringing through the serious accident and its ramifications.

You Never Know takes readers through Selleck's years at the University of Southern California, the Army, being Bachelor #2 on The Dating Game and small roles and commercials before earning an Emmy and fame durable as Thomas Magnum.

Selleck and Jillie Mack in 2017. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

“I didn't have one of those headline-grabbing lives,” the 79-year-old actor told The Associated Press. The only way for me to make the book entertaining and I think my main job and goal in this book is to entertain was to get into these stories in a way that the reader gets into my head.

Selleck spent four years writing the book by hand on yellow legal pads, quoting George Will and Raymond Chandler along the way. He wrote in the afternoon and read what he had written to his wife at dinner.

The self-portrait that emerges is that of an actor who put his head down and worked at his craft, he made six unsold pilots and his first big film was in the ill-fated Daughters of Satan until he reached the big time in your mid-thirties.

If Selleck has one thing to sell his authenticity, says Ellis Henican, Sellecks' co-writer. He's a guy who knows who he is. He managed to make a very successful career in a difficult industry for several decades by finding a way to be himself.

Selleck says he did not intend to write a whole or share salacious details of his life, although he did reveal details about his secret marriage to his second wife, Jillie Mack, whom he first spotted on stage in Cats. (Yes, he fell in love with Rumpleteazer.)

There's a lot of things I haven't talked about and there's a lot of things that everyone has talked about and it's not really accurate, he said.

Readers will learn that Selleck, known for his 6-foot-4 matinee idol looks and build, sense of humor, and effortless style, was often racked by insecurity and self-doubt, writing: This criticism on your shoulder is a formidable opponent.

I wanted to speak the language of our profession to young actors, he says. It's not an easy road. The product you sell when someone says no, which is 99% of the time, is you.

The Magnum PI cast, from left, Roger E. Mosley, Selleck and Larry Manetti in 2009. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Famously, his filming schedule for Magnum, PI forced him to decline an offer to play Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, a role which went to Harrison Ford. A strike in Hollywood actually did both, but Selleck is at peace, writing my only regret was that the “what if” was there from time to time.

The role of Magnum, a Vietnam War veteran turned laid-back detective who traveled around Hawaii in a red Ferrari, aired from 1980 to 1988.

Selleck won an Emmy in 1984 for the episode Home from the Sea, in which Magnum walks alone in the Pacific Ocean until he is rescued, speaking to characters from his past. I made it, Dad. Why not?, the character deliriously asks his father, who was shot down in Korea in 1951. He was pushed to host the Emmys the year he won one.

Part of me was still in host mode. I grabbed my Emmy and ran across the stage to my host's podium. I put down my Emmy and looked for the first time at the audience applauding. When I did, I must say the applause got louder and stayed that way for a little longer than expected, he writes.

Selleck in 2008. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, file)

Selleck bet on himself throughout his career, turning down a regular gig on Young and the Restless and showing up to work on the 1979 television miniseries The Sacketts, although the director made a point of saying he didn't want him.

I'm most proud of myself for being willing to take risks as a person. They haven't always paid off, but they often have, he says. Risk is the price you pay for the opportunity itself.

Portraits of other stars also appear, such as Carol Burnett, Princess Diana and Frank Sinatra, whose last acting job was on Magnum, PI and who showed off his temperament as well as his acting skills while navigating the a colostomy bag.

Blue Bloods fans have to wait until the final pages to discover that Selleck initially fought for it to be a character-driven series and not a procedural, as the pilot had been . He won and the series is in its 14th season. He writes that I can't be this lucky twice.

Selleck writes that he approached his career as a mason, ensuring each role was performed to the highest quality, then moving on to the next. If that meant pushing back scripts or budgets, so be it.

Showing up and getting paid wasn't my idea of ​​work, he said. I tried to always do it professionally. You know, you shouldn't throw tantrums and throw scripts at the wall.

