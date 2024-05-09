Warner Bros. Discovery posts $966 million loss, hit by falling ad sales and Hollywood strikes





Warner Bros. Discovery posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as ad sales fell at its cable TV unit and the studio segment faced the fallout from last year's Hollywood strikes and weak demand for a game. Suicide Squad.” Advertising trends in the United States and some international markets have been muted as companies react to the possibility of higher and longer interest rates, a drag on WarnerBros Discovery and other media companies. Warner reported a loss of $966 million in the first quarter. Advertising revenue in its networks segment, which includes CNN and Discovery Channel, fell 11% in the first quarter. Warner's results were affected by last year's strikes in Hollywood. P.A. Rival Disney also reported a decline in its traditional television business for the January-March period on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming unit remained a bright spot as global subscribers increased by 2 million to 99.6 million. The company also reported a 72% rise in adjusted profit – a metric closely watched by investors who are pushing companies to reduce heavy investments and focus on profitability. The unit reported adjusted EBITDA of $86 million, up from $50 million a year earlier. There has been a push by investors to focus on profitability and move away from growing subscriptions, as Netflix solidifies its leadership position in the streaming wars. Warner partnered with Disney on Wednesday to bring a bundle of Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming services to the United States, starting this summer. The companies, along with Fox Corp., had unveiled a sports streaming venture earlier this year. Advertising revenue in its networks segment, which includes CNN and Discovery Channel, fell 11% in the first quarter. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images “We are indeed witnessing the return of the jackpot, delivered over the Internet,” said Paolo Pescatore, analyst at PP Foresight. 'Hope' on the NBA CEO David Zaslav said the company was “hoping” to reach an agreement with the NBA to keep the league on Max and TNT, which has held those rights for nearly four decades. That helped shares trade flat after falling premarket as the NBA rights are seen as key to the company's efforts to drive growth in its streaming business and retain cable customers. Warner Bros. Discovery “will become a weak third pillar” in the new sports streaming venture if its deal with the NBA is not renewed, said Ross Benes, senior analyst at Emarketer. The company's studio revenue was hurt by the underperformance of the game “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,” compared to the 2023 bestseller “Hogwarts Legacy.” Studio revenues fell 12%, despite March releases such as “Dune: Part Two,” which, with more than $700 million in global box office, is the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far . REUTERS The company's revenue fell 12%, despite March releases such as “Dune: Part Two,” which, with more than $700 million in global box office, is the highest-grossing film of 2024 through this day. The company continues to face challenges posed by two Hollywood strikes last year, which led to production delays and fewer episodes in the first three months of the year. Warner Bros. Discovery's revenue of $9.96 billion missed analysts' average estimate of $10.23 billion, according to LSEG data.

