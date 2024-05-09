'The Office' is getting a new spinoff series

“The Office” fans may have reason to be excited about a new mockumentary series, but it won't be set in our beloved Scranton, Pennsylvania.

It's been over a decade since the sitcom aired its last episode and now Greg Daniels has something else up his sleeve.

Daniels joined forces with co-creator Michael Koman to bring the untitled project to Peacock.

So what is the series about?

“The documentary team that immortalized the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflins is looking for a new subject when they discover a historic Midwest newspaper on the verge of disappearing and the publisher attempts to revive it with volunteer journalists,” Peacock said in a statement. .

And from season 2 of “The White Lotus”, are expected to direct the new series, which is expected to begin production in July.

Fan favorites Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant are also on board as executive producers.

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly in the original nine seasons, that Daniels and Koman were “working on” a new spinoff series that she had not “been approached about.”

“I don’t know a lot of details, but I’m not involved,” she said.

Daniels said “It would be fun to find lost episodes and shoot them like they were from 2010 or something.”

“The Office” saw a resurgence after the sitcom moved to Peacock in 2021.