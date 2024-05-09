Christopher Nolan's New Remake Has a Perfect Lead Role for 1 Actor He Hasn't Worked With Since 2017

Summary Tom Hardy's potential lead role in Nolan's upcoming remake of “The Prisoner” marks a highly anticipated collaboration between the duo.

Hardy's past roles as morally complex characters make him the perfect person to play number six in the remake of the cult classic series.

Nolan's remake of “The Prisoner” could utilize Hardy's ability to portray dualities and dark sides, enhancing the impact of the original series' enigmatic ending.









Although Christopher Nolan has yet to give a starring role to one of its most frequent collaborators, its upcoming remake of a '60s cult classic gives the duo the perfect opportunity to reunite. Christopher Nolan has built up a stable of regular collaborators, with a handful of actors appearing in many of the director's films. Christopher Nolan's most frequent collaborators include Michael Caine, Gary Oldman and Cillian Murphy, the latter racking up five appearances in the director's films before landing the lead role in Oppenheimer. One of Nolan's most notable collaborators has yet to play a starring role for him.





Although the duo worked together on three films, Tom Hardy has never directed a Christopher Nolan film. The actor played roles in The Dark Knight Rises, CreationAnd Dunkirk, but has yet to take the lead in one of Nolan's projects. Fortunately, Nolan's next film allows the pair to rectify that. Nolan would be about to do it again The prisoner, a 1967 British miniseries about a spy who wakes up in a mysterious village and discovers that he is trapped in an idyllic and enigmatic community. Hardy is perfectly placed to take on the lead role of number six.





Tom Hardy is perfect for Christopher Nolan's remake of The Prisoner

Hardy is a good fit for prisoner number six

Tom Hardy would be ideal as The prisonerNumber six of Nolan's remake for various reasons. On the one hand, he's British, so he's perfectly suited to playing The prisonerThe stoic protagonist of. Ironically, the original series' star and creator, Patrick McGoohan, is actually Irish-American, but Number Six was a British spy trapped in The Village, a trippy location that was ultimately revealed to be just outside of London . On the other hand, Hardy previously played a spy in Spy soldier handyman tailorand the duality of the character is fitting for his many morally ambiguous roles early in his acting career.





Hardy made his name playing the famous prisoner Charles Bronson and has managed to humanize characters from Bane to Venom over the years. Number Six was never portrayed as an unambiguously heroic figure and the miniseries' infamous ending called his entire personality into question with a major reveal. Nolan's remake The prisoner must retain that famous ending, and Hardy's ability to bounce between charismatic heroism and cold-blooded villainy makes him a perfect fit for this story. Finally, Mad Max: Road to Fury proved that Hardy can make a wild-eyed protagonist trapped in a living nightmare convincing.

Tom Hardy's Casting Makes Prisoner's Ending Even Better

Nolan's Remake Could Use Hardy's Dark Side





Hardy played a villainous Nolan killer in The Black Knight Riseswhich would reveal that Number one is the same man as number six all the more fitting if Hardy gets the role. The infamous dark finale of The prisoner featured a shocking moment where Number Six, after spending months trying to track down the elusive Number One, finally unmasked the villain. Beneath his mask was another mask, this one of a gorilla, and beneath that mask was Number Six's own face. It will be tricky for Nolan The prisoner remake to replicate the impact of this surreal ending.

The prisoner never explained the significance of this moment, with the series instead taking Number Six on another chaotic chase before he can process Number One's identity. However, Hardy's ability to capture the good and bad sides of his morally complex characters could make this twist more meaningful. Number Six's similarities to Number One could be made more explicit in the remake, whether through Number Six's bossy side or his past. The ending can be read as a literal interpretation of the idea that people become prisoners of themselves, which perfectly mirrors Hardy's early role as Bronson.





Nolan's Prisoner Remake May End Surprising Career Trend

The film would mark Hardy's first leading role for the director

As surprising as it may seem, The prisonerThe remake would be Hardy's first starring role for Nolan. The actor's brief role in Dunkirk was more of a lengthy cameo than a starring role, but his portrayal of Bane provided the finale Black Knight film with a villain almost as memorable as Heath Ledger's Joker. Meanwhile, his notable role in Creation allowed Hardy to inject some cheeky humor into the dour world of Nolan's cerebral blockbuster. After so many strong supporting performances, Hardy should have had a lead role in a Nolan project.





The star's body of work makes him particularly suited to the role of Number Six, while his casting wouldn't stop him The prisoner also featuring more of Nolan's frequent collaborators. Cillian Murphy's steely-eyed charm would be well suited to the role of Number Two, while Oldman would be perfect for the role of The Supervisor. So, Christopher Nolanthe remake of The prisoner is expected to end a long career trend by turning the director's frequent collaborator into his latest leading man.