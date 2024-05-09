Kristen Stewart says Hollywood's work with few women 'feels fake'

Kristen Stewart has something to say about the lack of filmmakers in Hollywood: The problem still exists.

“[There’s a] thinking we can check these little boxes and then do away with patriarchy and the way we're all made of it,” said the Love lies, bleeding said in a new cover story for To carry. “It's easy for them to say, 'Look what they're doing. We're making the Maggie Gyllenhaal movie! We're making the Margot Robbie movie! And you say, OK, cool. You picked four.'

Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of 'Love Lies Bleeding'.

Stewart made it clear she's not knocking the 2021 director The lost girl and the producer of barbie, respectively. Rather the opposite.

“I am in awe of these women, I love these women [but] It seems wrong. If we praise each other for broadening our perspective, when we haven't really done enough, then we stop broadening,” she said.

The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative released a report in January showing that women made no major gains in Hollywood in 2023: “Of the 116 directors evaluated in 2023, 12.1% were women. »

Founder Stacy L. Smith said, “For businesses and industry members who want to believe the board problem is solved, it is far from solved.

Katy O'Brian and Kristen Stewart star in “Love Lies Bleeding.”

Stewart worked to direct his film, based on Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir, The water timeline, on screen for about seven years. And she talked about the challenges of funding. In January, she says Variety that she was going to “make this film before working for anyone else”.

The book's official description promises: “This is not your mother's memoir.” » It is about an Olympic swimming hopeful who accepts a scholarship which allows her to leave behind her violent father and her alcoholic and suicidal mother. “After losing her scholarship to drugs and alcohol, Lidia moved to Eugene and enrolled at the University of Oregon, where she was accepted by Ken Kesey to become one of thirteen graduate students who wrote the novel together. Caverns with him. Drugs and alcohol continue to circulate alongside bisexual promiscuity and the discovery of SM helps to appease Lidia's demons. Ultimately, Lidia's career as a writer and teacher, combined with the love of her husband and son, replaces the chaos she had previously experienced.”

THE Dusk one elder noted that it is difficult to do something, especially if it is different from what exists.

“My film is about incest, periods and a woman who violently reclaims her voice and her body. It's sometimes difficult to watch, but it's going to be a fucking thrill,” he said. she declared. “And I think it’s commercial, but I don’t think I have any idea what that means.”

“I think people would want to see that, but then I think maybe people want to watch movies about Jesus and dogs.”