Entertainment
Bhajans in Bollywood: Reels take over Lok Sabha online poll campaigns | Latest news India
A 30-second montage of video clips plays. They show Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaging with a diverse set of people at a series of election rallies. He interacts with farmers, children, elderly women and gig workers, and walks down the street with a dog at one point. This flurry of visuals is peppered with occasional sparkling heart animations that splash across the screen and are set to the hugely popular blue song One Love, a reference to the party's Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (love shop) poll message.
The video, which reached 400,000 people and was shared more than 30,000 times, is part of an ever-growing number of short videos that have flooded social media and dominated much of the online discourse during the general election in course.
Complete coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Political groups have relied heavily on these short videos since TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts captured the Indian imagination during the pandemic. And the current general election will be the first national polls where they will be used to engage with voters, particularly younger age groups who rely heavily on social media for political content.
However, the choice of music used in videos is often decisive and serves to highlight ideological differences between political parties.
According to data released by the Election Commission of India, 18.5 million registered voters belong to the age group of 18 and 19 years. These reels get views ranging from a few thousand to several lakhs and generally perform better than reels without a trending song like its background music.
Shivam Shankar Singh, author of How to win an Indian election Commenting on the social media phenomenon, he said: “Parties are experimenting with reels and videos because that medium wasn't really available in 2019, so they are trying to see what works and what doesn't work with young people generations. They may not want to consume long documents such as manifestos, so that's where the reels work and help viewers know what the party stands for in, say, 30 seconds.
The Congress, for example, draws on a string of '90s boy bands, like British band Blue, and has also used its video messaging to bolster its focus on social welfare and justice, including Kabhi Kabhi Aditi from the movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Chhoti. Si Asha from Roja and Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
The party has also used a litany of upbeat songs from the Hindi films Shaan Na Teri Kam Hone Denge Watan of Satyamev Jayate 2, for example, accompanying visuals of Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge as Rahul Gandhi files his nomination for the Rae Bareli Lok seat Sabha.
On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) relies heavily on visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most often accompanied by Ram Bhajans and songs like Adipurush's Jai Shri Ram.
But a majority of BJPs eschew music altogether, in favor of Modis' speeches or voiceovers.
The party has also taken a step further to try to attract young voters with its reels. For example, in a post on the BJP4INDIA party's Instagram page in April, a day before the first phase of voting, it featured a rap song titled Vote for the GOAT, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the greatest of all the time.
He's hustling 24/7 for 2047, yo and Vote for the GOAT, Modi ko jaayega apna first vote, go some parts of the song. The song also rephrases terms like Modi ki guarantor to ensure hai pakki, FYI and communicates economic growth as ko kiya hai lit economy for the understanding of generation Z. Words like swag and roast are used, and PM Modi is called the Boss.
Kunal Purohit, author of the book H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars, says the BJP in particular used songs to effectively shape its campaign.
We have a rich history of music and songs used to advance political campaigns. On major, even peripheral issues, songs have actually played a very important role in the BJP's campaigns.
Take for example Jo Ram ko Laaye hai Hum unko laayenge from Kanhaiya Mittal. This was not a song aimed at these elections at all, but for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath is actively using and repackaging this song as part of the campaign, Purohit said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/bhajans-to-bollywood-reels-take-over-online-poll-campaigns-101715282454172.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bhajans in Bollywood: Reels take over Lok Sabha online poll campaigns | Latest news India
- Auren Halbert from Calgary leads host country Canada in the sled hockey world championship
- How to Style Men's Curly Hair, According to a Professional Stylist
- Mustad Musa appointed as Director of One Health Innovation Institute
- UK interest rates held steady, but cuts may be on the way
- Can climate change contribute to earthquakes?
- Welcome Mr Xi Jinping: Red carpet for Chinese President in Serbia and Hungary
- Stormy Daniels wraps up testimony in Donald Trump's secret trial
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out at PM Modi, says he's nervous, stops talking about NDA's 400-seat win
- President Jokowi prepares the names of candidates for the KPK steering committee: there are 9 people
- British universities say campus protests may require action.
- Broadway producer Thomas J. Gates killed by NJ Transit train