Bhajans in Bollywood: Reels take over Lok Sabha online poll campaigns | Latest news India

A 30-second montage of video clips plays. They show Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaging with a diverse set of people at a series of election rallies. He interacts with farmers, children, elderly women and gig workers, and walks down the street with a dog at one point. This flurry of visuals is peppered with occasional sparkling heart animations that splash across the screen and are set to the hugely popular blue song One Love, a reference to the party's Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (love shop) poll message. According to data released by the Election Commission of India, 18.5 million registered voters are aged 18 and 19. (HT photo) (Representative image)

The video, which reached 400,000 people and was shared more than 30,000 times, is part of an ever-growing number of short videos that have flooded social media and dominated much of the online discourse during the general election in course.

Political groups have relied heavily on these short videos since TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts captured the Indian imagination during the pandemic. And the current general election will be the first national polls where they will be used to engage with voters, particularly younger age groups who rely heavily on social media for political content.

However, the choice of music used in videos is often decisive and serves to highlight ideological differences between political parties.

These reels get views ranging from a few thousand to several lakhs and generally perform better than reels without a trending song like its background music.

Shivam Shankar Singh, author of How to win an Indian election Commenting on the social media phenomenon, he said: “Parties are experimenting with reels and videos because that medium wasn't really available in 2019, so they are trying to see what works and what doesn't work with young people generations. They may not want to consume long documents such as manifestos, so that's where the reels work and help viewers know what the party stands for in, say, 30 seconds.

The Congress, for example, draws on a string of '90s boy bands, like British band Blue, and has also used its video messaging to bolster its focus on social welfare and justice, including Kabhi Kabhi Aditi from the movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Chhoti. Si Asha from Roja and Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The party has also used a litany of upbeat songs from the Hindi films Shaan Na Teri Kam Hone Denge Watan of Satyamev Jayate 2, for example, accompanying visuals of Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge as Rahul Gandhi files his nomination for the Rae Bareli Lok seat Sabha.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) relies heavily on visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most often accompanied by Ram Bhajans and songs like Adipurush's Jai Shri Ram.

But a majority of BJPs eschew music altogether, in favor of Modis' speeches or voiceovers.

The party has also taken a step further to try to attract young voters with its reels. For example, in a post on the BJP4INDIA party's Instagram page in April, a day before the first phase of voting, it featured a rap song titled Vote for the GOAT, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the greatest of all the time.

He's hustling 24/7 for 2047, yo and Vote for the GOAT, Modi ko jaayega apna first vote, go some parts of the song. The song also rephrases terms like Modi ki guarantor to ensure hai pakki, FYI and communicates economic growth as ko kiya hai lit economy for the understanding of generation Z. Words like swag and roast are used, and PM Modi is called the Boss.

Kunal Purohit, author of the book H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars, says the BJP in particular used songs to effectively shape its campaign.

We have a rich history of music and songs used to advance political campaigns. On major, even peripheral issues, songs have actually played a very important role in the BJP's campaigns.

Take for example Jo Ram ko Laaye hai Hum unko laayenge from Kanhaiya Mittal. This was not a song aimed at these elections at all, but for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath is actively using and repackaging this song as part of the campaign, Purohit said.