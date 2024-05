'Fantastic Four' Stars Ralph Ineson as Galactus (Exclusive)

Fantastic Four, meet your villain. Ralph Ineson, the British actor whose three-decade career spans Harry Potter films to the recent horror prequel The first omenlanded the plum role of Galactus, the antagonist of the Marvel Studios film. The Fantastic Four. The high-profile, big-budget release, the first of the Fantastic Four under the Marvel Cinematic Universe umbrella, was launched in recent weeks ahead of a planned mid-summer shoot in England. On the call sheet is Perdro Pascal as scientist Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as her hot brother Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richards' friend with body issues, Ben Grimm /The Thing. Also cast are Julia Garner as a silver surfer and Paul Walter Hauser in an undisclosed role, which some have speculated could be Mole Man or the HERBIE robot John Malkovich is also cast. Ineson would play Galactus, an intergalactic being who eats the life force of planets. And now he just picked the wrong planet to pick on. In Marvel comics, Galactus, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, appears as an imposing human figure. The character made his big screen debut in 2007. Fantastic Four: The Silver Surfer, which depicted him as a CGI-generated cosmic cloud. It was an appearance that did not please the public. Matt Shakman directs the new Fantastic Four feature film, which leads Marvel to make the interesting creative choice of setting the story in the 1960s, the era in which the super-team was first created. Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer wrote the screenplay. Pierre Cameron (WandaVision) also wrote some writings on the project. Ineson is currently on screens as a priest in 20th The century The first omen and last year he played a key role in Gareth Edwards' film. The creator. He previously had a role in Robert Eggers' drama Viking. The Northerner and reunites with the filmmaker, with whom he first worked on an acclaimed horror film The witchfor the vampire thriller Nosferatuwhose A-list cast includes Nicolas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Bill Skarsgard and Willem Dafoe. Targeted releases Nosferatu in December. He is currently in production on the Guillermo del Toro film Frankenstein with Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz. Ineson is replaced by Gersh, Gordon and French.

