London actor Michael Caine called 'the greatest'





(Credits: Far Out / Nathan Congleton) London has given birth to countless cultural icons spanning all forms of art. From Amy Winehouse to Alex Garland, the capital has always been lucrative in its production of talented singers, directors, painters, writers and much more. The world of theater is no exception. London has produced some of the most beloved and respected names in the industry, but perhaps its most iconic actress is Michael Caine. Born in South London, the beloved British actor has carried the influence of his hometown with him throughout his career. In fact, it forms an important part of his distinctive acting style. Whether he's playing suave spy Harry Palmer or Batman's confidant Alfred Pennyworth, his signature Cockney accent always shines through and has become his most identifiable attribute. This, along with a filmography filled with classics, has established Caine as one of the most recognizable Londoners in popular culture. There are few capital actors with longer and more lucrative careers than Caines. Between a beloved lead role in Italian work and a series of more recent collaborations with Christopher Nolan, he has endeared himself to generations of film fans. Given the breadth of his career and his intrinsic connection to the British capital, it's likely that many film fans will choose Caine as their favorite London-born actor, or even their favorite Londoner. THE Get Carter The star even earned the title of London's favorite Londoner in 2008, winning the votes of his fellow citizens in the capital. Caine may have been certified as one of the city's favorite Londoners, but he has his own pick for that honor. The city has no shortage of worthy suitors, from recent stars like John Boyega and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to slightly more established names like Alan Rickman and Laurence Olivier. But Caine preferred to look a little further to make his choice. As he revealed in a conversation with The Guardian, Caine would be more than willing to cede his title to his acting predecessor, Charlie Chaplin. For me, he said, the greatest will always be Charlie Chaplin. Taking his first steps into the world of cinema while it was still in its infancy, Chaplin was not only one of the most iconic movie stars of all time, but also one of the first. After starring in short films for several years, he starred in and directed his first feature film in 1921, just twenty years after the medium's existence. From there, the London-born actor would begin to build a reputation as one of the most recognizable names in film history. Between the years 1925 The gold Rush and his 1936 magnum opus Modern times, Chaplin created a legacy that would last for more than a century. Even today, he remains one of the greatest actors of all time. Given the breadth of Caine's career, it makes sense that his favorite Londoner would have a similar breadth in the world of theater. Even before Caine was born, Chaplin was already forging future classics and securing his place in cinema history. They are two of the city's most famous actors. Revisit Caines' iconic Cockney in Italian work below to see why he's London's favorite Londoner.

