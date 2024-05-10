Ex-aide Madeleine Westerhout says GOP considered replacing him after 2016 Access Hollywood scandal





Top line Republican officials considered replacing former President Donald Trump as the party's 2016 nominee after a leaked recording showed him making disparaging remarks about women to an Access Hollywood anchor, the former testified Thursday -Trump aide Madeleine Westerhout as recording became a central part of her new agenda. York Criminal Trial. Former President Donald Trump and attorney Susan Necheles return from a break during his trial in … [+] Manhattan Criminal Court, May 9 in New York. Getty Images Highlights Westerhout, who worked at the Republican National Committee during the 2016 election, said RNC officials discussed how to replace Trump as the party's nominee if it came to that: several electrical outlets report. The cassette, which was the first reported by the Washington Post in October 2016, shows Trump speaking to former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, making comments about women and remarking that he grabs[bed] them by the pussy. The recording and Trump's comments have already come up in the trial, as witnesses said they pressured Trump and his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen to pay adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up her allegations of having an affair with Trump, which they believed would harm Trump's campaign (Trump is on trial for falsifying records in connection with reimbursing Cohen for the payment). Get breaking news text alerts from Forbes: We run text message alerts so you're always aware of the biggest stories making headlines. SMS alerts to (201) 335-0739 or register here. Who is Madeleine Westerhout? Westerhout served as Trump's executive assistant and director of Oval Office operations during his time in the White House, working just outside the Oval Office and working directly with the then-president. She was licensed from the White House in 2019 after she made a series of off-the-record remarks to reporters who were critical of Trump's daughters, noting that she was closer to Trump than his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, and Trump refused to appear in photos with Tiffany because she was overweight. Westerhout then wrote a book about her time in the White House, Off the Record: My Dream Job at the White House, How I Lost It, and What I Learned, in which she remained complimentary of Trump. To monitor Westerhout will continue to testify when the trial resumes Friday. There are about three weeks left in the criminal trial, with Cohen and other potential witnesses, including Trump's children and ex-attorney Rudy Giuliani, yet to testify. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Surprising fact Westerhout also testified about Trump's process of posting tweets when he was president, saying that when she posted on his behalf, he would dictate the tweet to her, she would type it up and print it, then present the printed copy to Trump for him. to make handwritten changes. There were certain words he would like to capitalize, words like country, and he liked to use exclamation points, Westerhout said, as quoted by CNNalso noting that the president at the time liked to use the Oxford comma. Key context Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges against him for falsifying business records, which are based on reimbursement checks Trump sent to Cohen for the $130,000 payment he made to silence Daniels, who alleges having a sexual relationship with Trump in July 2006. Prosecutors say those reimbursements were falsely labeled as legal fees. The Access Hollywood tape was a major scandal for the Trump campaign when it was made public, and although it was not fatal to his election, the trial evidence showed how much it shook the campaign. I was concerned, very concerned, Hope Hicks, former press director for the Trump campaign, testified about her reaction when she was informed of the recording, saying she thought it was a development that was detrimental to the campaign and that it was sort of setting us back in a way that was it's going to be difficult to overcome. Further reading ForbesStormy Daniels Testifies: Trump Lawyer Accuses Her of Lying as Adult Film Star Claims She's Trying to 'Cheat' on Me

ForbesTrump and Stormy Daniels: What you need to know about the Hush Money saga as the adult film star speaks out

