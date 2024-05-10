Kristen Stewart says Hollywood isn't as pro-female as it claims to be

“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart thinks Hollywood doesn’t do as much for women as it claims.

In a new interview with Porter Magazine, she called out the industry's powerful players, highlighting the still limited opportunities for a small handful of female filmmakers.

“[Theres a] thinking that we can check these little boxes and then do away with the patriarchy, and how this was all done,” the actress told the outlet. “It's easy for them to be like, 'Look what they make.” We're shooting the Maggie Gyllenhaals film! We are filming the Margot Robbies film! And you say, OK, cool. You chose four.

She continued: “And I’m in awe of these women, I love these women. [but] It seems wrong. If we praise each other for broadening our perspectives, when we haven't really done enough, then we stop expanding our perspectives. »

Later in the interview, Stewart also noted a change in the way women are treated in the public eye.

“Even though we're still emotionally abusive towards women right now, it's so much more passive and aggressive. [Before] it was so direct,” the Oscar nominee said.

Stewart also spoke about her plans to make her directorial debut, adapting Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir “The Water Timeline.”

“As an actor, I'm called to serve other people's visions. You get greedy; it feels good to be in demand even if you don't like that kind of thing,” she said, reflecting to his career change. “I think it's nice that as I've gotten older, I'd much rather tailor my experiences to outcome-oriented goals, rather than just telling myself it's going to make me feel good right now.”

Earlier this year, Stewart told Variety that she was putting acting on hold to focus on completing this passion project.

“I’m going to make this film before I work for anyone else,” she said. “Yeah, I'm going to quit this fucking business. I'm not making another movie until I make this movie. I'll tell you for sure. I think that will help things along,” a- she declared. declared.

The 34-year-old has struggled to make the film since she first announced the project in 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival, but told Porter Magazine she planned to film in Latvia.

“It's a burgeoning film culture there. Look, I'm completely concerned about the way we make films here. [in the U.S.], but I needed a kind of radical detachment. I'm not a director yet. I have to make a student film. I can’t do that here,” she said.

The film focuses on some very heavy topics, but Stewart believes audiences will mostly agree.

“My film is about incest, periods and a woman who violently reclaims her voice and her body. It's sometimes difficult to watch, but it's going to be a fucking thrill,” he said. she declared.

Stewart continued: “And I think it's commercial, but I don't think I have any idea what that means,” she laughed. “I think people would want to see that, but then I think maybe people want to watch movies about Jesus and dogs.”