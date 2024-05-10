The Bear and the Reserve Dogs Among Peabody Award Winners – Daily News





FX's Emmy-winning comedy “The Bear” and acclaimed drama series “Reservation Dogs” were among the winners announced today for the prestigious 84th Annual Peabody Awards, while the “Star Trek” franchise will receive an institutional award for its long-term impact on entertainment and culture. The Peabody Awards – which recognize “the most compelling and thought-provoking stories published in broadcast and streaming media in 2023” – will be presented this year in Los Angeles for the first time. The ceremony will take place on June 9 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, hosted by Kumail Nanjiani. “Whether bravely documenting wars around the world or cleverly bringing us much-needed smiles, the winners of the 84th Peabody Awards have each created compelling and imaginative stories,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody, in a statement. “Spanning a wide range of mediums and genres, they have produced exciting projects that deserve our highest recognition. » HBO/Max won seven awards, while PBS won five, Amazon MGM Studios three, and The Washington Post and FX each won two. Among the HBO/Max winners was “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” marking the program’s third Peabody Award. The victory for “Reservoir Dogs” was the second in the series. “Star Trek” will receive the Institutional Award, with the Peabody organization recognizing the longevity and impact of a franchise that began in the 1960s with just three seasons of the original series, but has spawned films, spinoffs and reboots that have endured for years. decades. “From a groundbreaking television series to a vast collection of films, novels, comic books and more, ‘Star Trek’ has been delivering stories of joy, wonder and reflection since the 1960s,” Jones said. “With powerful anti-war and anti-discrimination messages, it paved the way for all science fiction franchises while winning passionate fans around the world. We are proud to honor “Star Trek” with the Peabody's Institutional Award. » Previous winners of the award include “The Simpsons,” “60 Minutes,” “Sesame Street,” “TODAY” and “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart.” Peabody officials also announced that WITNESS, the international advocacy group co-founded by musician Peter Gabriel that helps people around the world use video and digital technologies to protect and defend human rights, would receive the organization's Global Impact Award. “Founded in 1993, WITNESS’s efforts have evolved with evolving technologies and have had a lasting impact on movements to secure freedom and democracy around the world,” Jones said. “WITNESS’ work has been instrumental in protecting human rights around the world, and we are proud to honor them for their work by leveraging video to do so.” » Previously announced honorees Mel Brooks, who will receive the Peabody Career Achievement Award, and Abbott Elementary creator/actress Quinta Brunson, who will receive the Peabody Trailblazer Award, will also be celebrated at the June 9 ceremony. The Peabody Awards were founded in 1940 at the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, where they are still housed. Here is a complete list of Peabody winners: ARTS — “Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters” (World Channel and APT) – “Judy Blume Forever” (First Video) CHILDREN/ YOUTH – “Bluey” (Disney+) DOCUMENTARY — “20 Days in Mariupol” (PBS) – “Everything That Breathes” (HBO/Max) – “All the Beauty and Bloodshed” (HBO/Max) — “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” (National Geographic) – “POV: While We Watched” (PBS) – “The Walk” (HBO/Max) ENTERTAINMENT – “The Bear” (FX) – “Dead Ringtones” (First video) – “Traveling Companions” (Showtime) – “Jury duty” (Amazon Freevee) – “The Last of Us” (HBO/Max) — “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Israel-Hamas War” (HBO/Max) – “Reality” (HBO/Max) — “Reservation Dogs” (FX) – “Someone Somewhere” (HBO/Max) INTERACTIVE AND IMMERSIVE — “The hidden history of racism in New York” (Instagram) – “Pentiment” (Xbox, Playstation 4/5, Nintendo Switch) — “We are OFK” (Playstation, Nintendo Switch, Steam) – “You destroy. We create. The war on Ukrainian culture” (Meta Quest) NEWS — “Against All Enemies” (NBC 5/KXAS-TV Dallas-Fort Worth) — “Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court” (PBS) – “Hate Comes to Main Street” (WTVF-TV, NewsChannel 5) — “This is Bisan de Gaza and I am still alive” (Al Jazeera Media Network) — “War in the Holy Land” (PBS NewsHour) PUBLIC SERVICE — “America and the Taliban” (PBS) — “The Post-Egg Baby Boom: Inside Mississippi's Maternal Health Crisis” (USA TODAY streaming channels) RADIO/PODCASTS — “The big dig” (GBH-News) — “The Empty Grave of Comrade Bishop” (The Washington Post) — “Postal Reports: Surviving to Graduation” (The Washington Post) — “The Retrievals” (Serial Productions and The New York Times) – “You saw nothing” (Invisible Institute and USG Audio)

