Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor spotted partying together amid Ananya Panday breakup rumors | Bollywood News





Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan were recently spotted partying together in a series of photos that surfaced amid rumors of Aditya's alleged breakup with Ananya Panday. The duo, who will be sharing the screen in the upcoming film Metro In Dino, were seen having a great time alongside famous director Anurag Basu, reportedly at his birthday party hosted on the sets of the film. Aditya and Sara TOGETHER???

byu/Awkward_Reporter_410 inBollyBlindsNGossip In the viral photos, Sara and Aditya seem to be having a delightful time, close to each other while Anurag takes center stage. This sighting inevitably sparked dating rumors among fans and media, leaving fans speculating about a potential off-screen connection between the Metro In Dino co-stars. “Ananya is Sara's 2-factor authentication. First, go to Ananya to reach Sara,” one user wrote. Another commented sarcastically: “They're standing next to each other so they must be having an affair…No other explanation possible (sic).” » Sara and Ananya were once romantically linked to actor Kartik Aaryan. When asked about maintaining a friendship with an ex-boyfriend on Koffee With Karan, Sara acknowledged the challenge, describing it as not always easy. During the same show, when asked about the status of her relationship with Aditya, Ananya playfully referred to her as her best friend. However, host Karan Johar went further, suggesting that there might be a romantic angle to their bond saying: Pyaar dosti hai. Metro In Dino features an impressive cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, the film explores the complexities of modern relationships through bittersweet stories. Composer Pritam will bring evocative music that promises to capture the essence of the film and elevate the visual experience of the audience. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

