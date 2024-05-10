Sin senos no hay paraso actor suffered an acid attack and now asks for money on buses: It's very uncomfortable for me to do this

The actor Luis Soler was in successful productions such as 'Without breasts there is no paradise' or 'Francisco the mathematician' (2017) – credit social networks

In the afternoon, along the Transmilenio routes that connect the north of the city of Bogotá to the west, passengers frequently encounter a dark-haired man, no more than 1.70 meters tall, with curly hair and glasses, determined to earn money. earning a living by begging for money, tells his sad story.

My name is Luis Soler, it's very uncomfortable for me to do this, but I have no other way to make a living than to come up here and ask them to give me all the support they can, start the young man by” he said in his speech. In the meantime, it's a story that passengers hear again and again, without much new.

The difference comes in the next part. For several years I have been in this situation because I have no job, no one employs me and I have to pay for a place to sleep, as well as daily food. “I was a television actor,” he added, standing in one of the cars of the public service vehicle, in which he met some of the crew of Infobae Colombia.

Colombian actor Luis Soler partially lost his sight after an acid attack he suffered in 2021 – credit screenshot City TV

Must and Without breasts there is no paradise, Your stereo voice Yes Francisco, the mathematician, among many other soap operas, but because of my condition, I am no longer given roles anywhere. Search the Internet and you will see that everything I tell you is real. “I suffer from partial blindness because I was the victim of an acid attack,” the artist continued.

In his petition, he indicated that he does not have medical insurance and has no way to support himself, so he had to resort to the last option, which is to beg for a plate of food. Even though he needed a cornea transplant, his financial capabilities did not allow him to access the procedure.

A journalist from this media met Soler on Wednesday May 8, 2024 in a D10, articulated which goes from the north portal to the 80th portal. Few people paid attention to what he said.

Regarding the moment he was attacked, on October 29, 2021, he recalled that it was not easy to obtain solutions because the bureaucracy of the justice system and other actions of the authorities would have delayed the procedure.

Luis Soler in 'Sin sines no hay paraso' – credit Caracol Televisin

We had to wait to file a complaint because at that time it was not possible; that we had to wait to complete the process. It even seems like there was a conspiracy, because I managed to hear that a transsexual spoke to one of the police officers and said, you have my number, call me if you want, she told what she had experienced at the station, it was to get help.

He also revealed that the attacker had communicated with the police, thus minimizing the seriousness of what had happened. It was even the same person who said to the man in uniform: “I threw tear gas at him, so with the agitation, it goes away and there is no problem”, a- he added.

Several taxi drivers saw what happened in Chapinero that night and one said the attacker was carrying what was in a soda bottle. I threw everything at him.

Although Luis thought they attacked him because he wasn't paying attention to the two trans women hanging around, the reality is that they both belonged to a gang called The toxic oneswhich was dedicated to theft in the form of an acid attack to destabilize the victims.

The 'Los Txicos' gang, dismantled in 2021 – credit attorney general of the nation

The Prosecutor's Office obtained the prosecution of three transgender women identified as Costea, Mona and Diabla, accused of belonging to a criminal group called Los Txicos, dedicated to theft in the form of theft in the town of Chapinerodeclared the entity at the time of the operation.